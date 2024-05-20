Avenir Palm Beach Gardens Breaks Ground On Luxurious New Community Clubhouse

Avenir, the esteemed master-planned community in Palm Beach Gardens, announced the groundbreaking of the Great Egret Clubhouse. Situated on a sprawling 13-acres, Avenir's third community clubhouse promises an unmatched living experience with a host of luxury amenities.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenir, the most innovative master-planned community in Palm Beach Gardens, today announced that it has broken ground on the construction of its highly-anticipated Great Egret Clubhouse. Situated on a sprawling 13-acre site on the west side of the community, the new clubhouse promises to be a beacon of luxury, recreation, and community engagement.

The Avenir Great Egret Clubhouse is poised to redefine the standard of upscale living with its impressive array of luxury amenities. It is the third of four planned community Clubhouses and will be available for use to the residents of communities developed by renowned homebuilders GL Homes, Kolter Homes, Kenco Communities, and WL Homes.

It is also designed to cater to the diverse interests and preferences of Avenir residents. Features of the new Clubhouse will include:

Captivating Entryway: Two striking water features at the entrance that will set the tone for a visually stunning and welcoming ambiance, creating an inviting atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

State-of-the-Art Fitness Complex: Avenir's Great Egret Clubhouse will boast a cutting-edge sports complex, complete with 12 pickleball courts and 9 tennis courts, all with Har-Tru clay surfaces. Residents will enjoy access to an open play field, a pro shop, and a 24/7 fitness center with state-of-the-art exercise equipment and a full-sized basketball court. The space will also include sauna and steam rooms, and massage rooms to wind down after a workout.

Full-Service Restaurant and Bar: Indulge in culinary delights at Avenir's newest full-service restaurant, complemented by indoor and outdoor bars. The outdoor bar will also service the pool area , ensuring residents can savor refreshments while basking in the South Florida sun.

sun. Three Sparkling Pools: Residents will have their choice of three stunning pools, including a lap pool, a resort-style pool with beach entry and a spa, and a covered play area for kids. The pool area will feature hammocks and large cabanas with daybeds for ultimate relaxation and enjoyment.

Community Social Spaces: Avenir's Great Egret Clubhouse will offer an array of social spaces, including a welcoming lobby and lounge areas with a catering kitchen, ideal for hosting events and private parties. With two card rooms, an outdoor party pavilion, and a playground, Avenir offers residents ample opportunities for recreation and socializing.

The Avenir Great Egret Clubhouse is the latest development in the Avenir community, joining a brand-new Town Center and stunning homesites. For photos of the community, click here.

Construction of Avenir West Clubhouse is underway. For more information about Avenir in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, go to http://www.avenirpbg.com.

ABOUT AVENIR PALM BEACH GARDENS

Avenir is the most innovative development to happen to Palm Beach County in a generation. This 4,752-acre sustainable community located in the prestigious Palm Beach gardens was conceived by a creative team of award-winning, visionary architects, designers, and planners who bring creativity and thought to every detail. Everything you'll love about Avenir will be made possible by the sheer volume of wide-open spaces, which is now more important than ever.

Avenir will soon give rise to every amenity imaginable for residents of our over 4,000 new homes, including a resort-style clubhouse, working farm, dedicated golf cart paths, spacious dog parks, dedicated nature preserve featuring extensive walking trails that residents and their families will enjoy for decades to come. Avenir is built for the future with high-speed fiber optic internet available to each home. And to top it all off, Avenir is also approved for 200,000 sq. ft. of retail space, shops and restaurants, 1.2 million sq. ft. of new offices, and 200,000 sq. ft. for a health park.

Media Contact

Jonah Warren, Red Banyan, 954-901-8429, [email protected] , http://www.avenirpbg.com/

SOURCE Avenir