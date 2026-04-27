Avenir Town Center Construction Progresses with Mixed-use Destination Taking Shape

The Town Center represents a key milestone in the ongoing development of APEX by GL Homes at Avenir and the broader community.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GL Homes, one of Florida's largest privately owned homebuilders, announced continued construction progress at the Avenir Town Center, the future mixed-use retail and lifestyle destination within the master-planned Avenir community in Palm Beach Gardens. The Town Center represents a key milestone in the ongoing development of APEX by GL Homes at Avenir and the broader community.

The Avenir Town Center is currently under construction along Northlake Boulevard west of Florida's Turnpike, with multiple buildings underway as part of the first phase of development. The initial phase includes approximately six buildings, with the City of Palm Beach Gardens approving up to 29 total buildings at full buildout. Once complete, the Town Center will feature more than 200,000 square feet of retail and commercial space, along with up to 1.8 million square feet of planned office development.

The retail component will include a mix of national and local tenants designed to serve daily needs and lifestyle conveniences. Confirmed and planned offerings include Publix, Publix Liquors, and Walgreens, which will anchor the center, along with dining options such as Seppe Pizza Bar, Field of Greens, Smoke and Maple Restaurant, and Taki Kappo Omakase.

Additional tenants will include Venetian Nail Spa, Man Cave Barber Shop, Kevin James Salon, Marciano Optique at Avenir, deFabrique Aesthetic Dentistry, Sloan's Ice Cream, H&H Bagels, Miles Art Gallery, and other service-oriented and lifestyle businesses.

"Avenir Town Center is steadily evolving into a central part of the community experience at Avenir," said Misha Ezratti, president of GL Homes. "As each component takes shape, it reinforces the vision of a connected neighborhood where residents can enjoy dining, services, and everyday conveniences close to home."

The Town Center is planned as a walkable, mixed-use environment incorporating retail, dining, entertainment, professional services, and future green space elements. Residents of APEX by GL Homes at Avenir and surrounding neighborhoods will also benefit from internal connectivity throughout the community, including golf cart access to the Town Center from multiple residential areas.

In addition to retail development, Avenir includes long-term plans for class A office space totaling 1.8 million square feet, as well as a designated site for a future charter school. The broader Avenir master plan also includes future amenities such as a micro-hospital, fire station, park space, and additional community features as the development continues to expand.

The Avenir Town Center is expected to begin opening in phases, starting with Publix on May 21, 2026, followed by additional retail and restaurant openings throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.glhomes.com or call the APEX at Avenir sales center at 561-364-1000.

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itzhak ("Itchko") Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to 55+ individuals looking for vibrant, low-maintenance living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and amenity-rich communities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes.com for more.

Media Contact

Rachel Nehring, GL Homes, 1 561-364-1000, [email protected]

SOURCE GL Homes