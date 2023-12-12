Aventus Announces Shawn Mohr as CEO Marking a New Phase of Growth and Customer Expansion

"Alan and the Aventus team are pioneers. Together, they have successfully propelled the company and transformed blockchain-as-a-service for the customers they serve," said incoming CEO Mohr. Post this

Mohr's experience executing high-growth strategies and business transformations is exceptional. Over the past 25 years, he has developed an impressive track record of leading strong and engaged teams across several publicly traded companies and startups, fast-tracking revenue growth and profitability. Most recently, Mohr was responsible for developing and executing next-level growth strategies for leading software marketplaces as Chief Revenue Officer at Gigster, Poached Jobs and BlueCrew, respectively. Mohr's prior experience in Professional Services spans ten years across multiple publicly traded companies in executive leadership roles such as Chief Sales Officer and Division President.

"Alan and the Aventus team are pioneers. Together, they have successfully propelled the company and transformed blockchain-as-a-service for the customers they serve," said incoming CEO Mohr. "Under Alan's leadership, Aventus has created a world-class product platform and secured some of the most well-known brands as foundational customers. I'm honored to serve as CEO, and I am committed to continuing to deliver long-term, sustainable results that build upon the high standards of excellence that Alan and the team created. We will continue delivering asset tokenization solutions to the market and providing our customers with next-generation community building for their brands."

About Aventus

Aventus is committed to empowering middle-market enterprises with the transformative benefits of blockchain technology. By offering a reliable and scalable blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, the company drives innovation, streamlines operations and unlocks new opportunities for growth for commercial and consumer companies. Founded in 2020, Aventus has partnered with some of the largest brands across sectors including supply chain and logistics, energy, telecom, gaming and sports, amongst others, to deliver asset-tokenization solutions for engaging and creating new ways to build and engage communities. With a focus on decentralized technology, security and scalability, we empower our clients to adopt and implement a comprehensive, robust BaaS solution to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit: https://aventus.io/

Media Contact

Ria Romano, PR Manager, Aventus, 786-290-6413, [email protected], https://aventus.io/

SOURCE Aventus