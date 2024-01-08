Aventus Appoints Martha Aviles as Chief Marketing Officer

"Martha's track record in driving market adoption for new technologies is second to none, and her skill set will be a critical asset as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," said Aventus CEO Shawn Mohr. Post this

With more than 20 years of experience, Aviles has successfully led through 20+ mergers and acquisitions, helped raise $350M in capital, and assisted with driving over 160% revenue growth across four companies. Prior to joining Aventus, Martha was Vice President of Marketing at Austin-based Talroo, a firm that helps Fortune 500 companies hire essential workers. She also has held senior leadership roles in marketing at Workrise and Enverus, both of which reached Unicorn status during her tenure.

In her new role as CMO, Aviles will help drive growth and brand awareness as Aventus focuses on expanding its on-demand blockchain ecosystem across commercial and consumer brands. This includes driving wide-scale adoption of its asset tokenization platform for commercial and consumer applications, enabling companies to create fresh ways to engage with new and existing users, improve security and enhance efficiencies.

"I am honored to join the incredible Aventus team during this period of exponential growth," shared Martha Aviles, incoming Aventus CMO. "The company's robust blockchain technology has enabled it to secure major household names as clients. It innovatively solves some of the biggest industry challenges by delivering new ways that lifestyle brands can successfully engage and build community through asset tokenization. Blockchain-as-a-service and tokenization are on the precipice of mass adoption, with the commercial value-add of blockchain set to reach $176 billion by 2025 and $3.1 trillion by 2030 – a staggering growth rate of 77.4%. Aventus is at the forefront of enabling this adoption. I look forward to assisting with driving the company's next level of growth."

Aviles will be based in Austin, Texas.

About Aventus

Aventus is committed to empowering middle-market enterprises with the transformative benefits of blockchain technology. By offering a reliable and scalable blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, the company drives innovation, streamlines operations, and unlocks new opportunities for growth for commercial and consumer companies.

Founded in 2020, Aventus has partnered with some of the largest brands across sectors, including supply chain and logistics, energy, telecom, gaming and sports, amongst others, to deliver asset-tokenization solutions for engaging and creating new ways to build and engage communities. Focusing on decentralized technology, security, and scalability, we empower our clients to adopt and implement a comprehensive, robust BaaS solution to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit https://www.aventus.io/

Media Contact

