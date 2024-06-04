Aventus Client Energy Web Launches Marketplace Application in the Apple App Store

Energy Web X is enabled by Aventus' blockchain-as-a-service offering, bringing enhanced scalability, speed, interoperability and security to the Energy Web ecosystem.

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aventus is thrilled to celebrate Energy Web's significant milestone with the launch of its groundbreaking sustainability technology platform, Energy Web X, on the Apple App Store. Leveraging the rapidly deployable blockchain technology from Aventus, Energy Web X is poised to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions as an open-source platform enterprises can easily and securely leverage for a decentralized, democratized, decarbonized and digitized energy system.

Aventus partnered with Energy Web, a non-profit building open-source technology solutions for global energy systems, to build Energy Web X – a substrate-based blockchain – as well as deploy key blockchain-based architecture, bringing enhanced scalability, speed, interoperability and security to the Energy Web ecosystem.

To date, Energy Web X has celebrated several milestones, including an alpha launch in November 2023 and a beta launch in March of 2024. Throughout each stage, Aventus' proprietary lifting & lowering mechanism has supported 6 million Energy Web tokens lifted, without interruption or delay.

The Energy Web team is celebrating the launch on Apple's App Store, which includes passing Apple's rigorous review process. The Energy Web X marketplace app is now available in 175 countries and regions, empowering enterprises to easily & securely plug-in and begin using the app – no code, no developers, no ongoing support required.

"We are proud to partner with Energy Web to support their mission to accelerate the energy transition. The launch of Energy Web X on the Apple App Store demonstrates how our blockchain and tokenization technology helps Aventus customers solve complex business challenges at scale," says Shawn Mohr, CEO, Aventus.

Mani Hagh Sefat, CTO, Energy Web, adds: "Our partnership with Aventus is based on significant mutual trust, respect and professionalism. We initially decided to work with Aventus because of the quality of their technology – and over time, we were amazed to discover that Aventus is truly unique in their dedication, willingness to collaborate and their deep understanding of our unique and complex needs. Launching the Energy Web X Marketplace Application is a major milestone in our goal of decarbonizing the grid, and Aventus has been instrumental in helping us achieve that."

Aventus transforms how customers create trust and unlock growth, crafting pioneering Web3 solutions for brands, from creating more connected, integrated experiences to enhancing traceability, transparency and product authentication.

Founded in 2020, Aventus is the only trusted digital product extension platform that provides a secure and reliable Web3 environment for customers to launch market leading programs and product activations.

With deep industry expertise and a strong understanding of enterprise needs, Aventus delivers the best feature sets of Web3 with the familiarity of Web2, driving significant brand reputation, trust and enterprise growth for its customers.

Its production-ready, end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service software is modular, scalable and interoperable, giving clients the flexibility they need to respond to rapidly-evolving market opportunities.

