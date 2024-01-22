Aventus Strengthens Executive Leadership Team with Appointment of GTM Veteran Michael Johnson to Chief Sales Officer

"Michael's extensive experience, his knowledge of the enterprise B2B SaaS landscape, and his incredible energy and enthusiasm for Aventus' potential will be enormous assets," said Aventus CEO Shawn Mohr. Post this

Johnson brings 30 years of experience in tech as a GTM builder and scaler with three successful exits. Prior to joining Aventus, he acted as a GTM advisor to founders from pre-revenue to $100M+ ARR. His expertise in sales, strategic advisory, product marketing, partnership strategy, and revenue operations will be invaluable as Aventus more efficiently delivers on pipeline goals, increases win rates, reduces cycle times and more. His past positions include Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Partnerships for Reejig, a venture-backed enterprise AI application; Senior Vice President of Sales, NAMER and APAC for SmartRecruiters; Senior Vice President of Sales for Avature, a leading talent management software platform; and executive sales positions for both Yahoo! and Hotjobs.com.

"I am excited to join Aventus and be part of this dynamic and forward-thinking organization," said Johnson. "One of the pillars of my sales philosophy is that how you sell and service customers can determine your company's success, especially in crowded markets, where it is one of the only ways you can truly differentiate. Aventus offers a unique solution with a compelling value proposition to mid-market enterprises. Driven by the increased market demand for its products, coupled with a winning sales strategy that is customer-focused, Aventus is poised to reign as an industry leader in 2024 and beyond."

About Aventus

Aventus is committed to empowering middle-market enterprises with the transformative benefits of blockchain technology. By offering a reliable and scalable blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, the company drives innovation, streamlines operations and unlocks new opportunities for growth for commercial and consumer companies. Founded in 2020, Aventus has partnered with some of the largest brands across sectors, including supply chain and logistics, energy, telecom, gaming and sports, amongst others, to deliver asset-tokenization solutions for engaging and creating new ways to build and engage communities. With a focus on decentralized technology, security and scalability, we empower our clients to adopt and implement a comprehensive, robust BaaS solution to stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape. For more information, visit: https://aventus.io/

