Avenue Code Achieves PCI DSS SAQ D Certification for the Third Year

"Obtaining the PCI DSS SAQ D certification demonstrates our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in our security practices, ensuring that our clients can trust us with their most sensitive information", said Jorge Junior, Global Cyber Security and Infrastructure Manager at Avenue Code. Post this

To achieve the PCI DSS SAQ D certification, a thorough self-assessment tool that helps service providers ensure they are securely handling credit card data in line with PCI DSS standards, Avenue Code underwent a rigorous evaluation that validated various aspects of our processes. This assessment included a detailed review of our consulting practices, examining our methods and processes to ensure they meet the highest standards. Additionally, the evaluation scrutinized our consultant lifecycle, focusing on the professional development and management of our consultants to ensure they are equipped to deliver exceptional service.

Our internal policies were also verified, highlighting the robustness of our security policies and internal procedures. The continuous training provided to our employees and the manner in which we interact with our clients were analyzed, demonstrating our commitment to maintaining high standards of security and client engagement.

"Obtaining the PCI DSS SAQ D certification demonstrates our dedication to maintaining the highest standards in our security practices, ensuring that our clients can trust us with their most sensitive information. All industries benefit from our rigorous security controls, and we constantly strive to improve our practices to offer the best to our partners and clients", said Jorge Junior, Global Cyber Security and Infrastructure Manager at Avenue Code.

As a globally recognized certification, this reinforces Avenue Code's unique position in the technology consulting market, where such certifications are rare.

For more information on Avenue Code's transformative services visit http://www.avenuecode.com.

About Avenue Code:

Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions. Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Media Contact

Milena Bandeira, Avenue Code, 5511966425015, [email protected], www.avenuecode.com

SOURCE Avenue Code