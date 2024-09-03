Avenue Code Earns Specialization in Machine Learning from Google Cloud

"Being recognized as a specialist in Machine Learning — Google Services is a significant milestone for us. It reinforces our expertise in AI and Machine Learning, making us more attractive to new clients and opportunities, given the limited number of companies in this category." Post this

This accomplishment not only highlights our team's expertise and dedication but also motivates us to advance further in the AI field. We are thrilled about the new possibilities this opens for our clients and are eager to explore more innovative solutions. Our journey toward excellence in AI and Machine Learning is ongoing, and we are committed to leading the way.

The process of achieving specialization involves several stages, including certifying our employees as Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineers and presenting successful cases involving Google Cloud Machine Learning technologies.

Success Stories

Among the cases presented, Avenue Code distinguished itself by developing an innovative Machine Learning project for a leading company in the centralization and organization of tax information in Brazil. The project utilized Google Cloud to standardize tax document formats from approximately 1,000 municipalities. Technologies such as Vertex, AutoML, and Cloud Storage were employed, resulting in a solution that enabled monthly savings of up to R$ 40,000.00.

For a client in the financial sector, Avenue Code developed a solution for classification and segmentation using Google Cloud. The project involved creating and testing nine classification models for various financial products, along with additional segmentation models of the customer base. This used more than 250 variables from a database containing 10 million rows. To address the challenge of rapidly testing these models, the team employed AutoML and custom Catboost models, complemented by advanced segmentation models processed through Vertex AI pipelines. The dashboards they created facilitated monitoring and provided valuable insights into customer groups and the distinct characteristics between buyers and non-buyers, unlocking potential for higher conversion rates across the company's customer base of 900,000 investors.

Another project where Avenue Code shone was a customized workshop on Vertex AI AutoML for a company specializing in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence. The challenge was to optimize the company's machine learning processes, making them more efficient and automated while easily integrating them into existing operations. The approach demonstrated how Vertex AI can enhance predictive model building and improve data understanding. As a result, there was a significant reduction in manual effort and an increase in productivity, providing a clear insight into how Vertex AI can make their processes more efficient and effective.

About Avenue Code

Avenue Code is a leading North American consulting firm specializing in software and AI for comprehensive digital transformation solutions. Since 2008, the company has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and organizations across various sectors to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil—São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, and Porto Alegre—as well as in Canada, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Media Contact

Milena Bandeira, Avenue Code, 5511966425015, [email protected], www.avenuecode.com

SOURCE Avenue Code