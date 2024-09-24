Avenue Code Empowers Women in Tech: Exclusive Toronto Event Announced

"At Avenue Code, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation. The Extraordinary Women In Tech initiative is our commitment to celebrating and empowering women leaders who are shaping the future of technology." Post this

An inspiring keynote address by Marianne Bulger, Partner at True and Executive Search & Network Intelligence at True Search;

Engaging panel discussions moderated by Aliya Ramji, Co-Founder and Head of MT>Ventures;

, Co-Founder and Head of MT>Ventures; Insightful Q&A sessions;

Exclusive peer-to-peer networking opportunities;

A post-event reception for continued connections.

Hosted by Ulyana Zilbermints, CEO of Avenue Code North America and Europe, this gathering is tailored for executives and leaders who have made significant contributions to the tech industry. "At Avenue Code, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation. The Extraordinary Women In Tech initiative is our commitment to celebrating and empowering women leaders who are shaping the future of technology. By bringing together brilliant minds from across the industry, we're not just networking; we're building a community that will inspire the next generation of tech leaders."

The EWiT initiative, which began as a series of talk shows and webinars, has evolved into a powerful movement promoting gender equality in tech. Its mission is to foster a networking platform for female executives and rising stars, encouraging the exchange of innovative ideas, groundbreaking technologies, and mentorship opportunities.

Since its inception, EWiT has achieved remarkable growth:

Attracted over 2,000 attendees worldwide;

Produced 400+ hours of content;

Reached participants from 23 countries;

Featured more than 100 speakers sharing their expertise.

This event presents a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders, exchange ideas, and become part of a vibrant community driving change in technology.

Event Details:

Date: October 16, 2024

Location: McCarthy Tétrault, Toronto, Canada

Audience: Executives and leaders in the tech industry

Registration:

Secure your place at this prestigious event by registering now. Upon confirmation, you will receive detailed information about the event. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of an empowering event celebrating women in tech: https://extraordinarywomenintech.com/event/toronto-canada-oct-16th-2024/?utm_content=307651364&utm_medium=social&utm_source=linkedin&hss_channel=lcp-76164187.

About Avenue Code:

Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions. Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and the Netherlands. For more information on Avenue Code's transformative services visit http://www.avenuecode.com.

