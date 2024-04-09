Avenue Code Named Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for Brazil

"Being named a Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for the fourth year in a row reflects our team's persistent dedication and proficiency. We continue to be firmly devoted to supporting our clients' transformations using Google Cloud technology." Post this

"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Alexander Carvalho, Avenue Code's CEO Brazil. "Being named a Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for the fourth year in a row reflects our team's persistent dedication and proficiency. We continue to be firmly devoted to supporting our clients' transformations using Google Cloud technology."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year awards celebrate partners who have exceeded expectations in their dedication to Google Cloud customers. Avenue Code has consistently demonstrated this through its ability to foster innovation, drive customer success, and demonstrate industry leadership in the Latin American region.

"We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Google Cloud," stated Carvalho. "Our mutual dedication to technology advancement fuels our vision for ongoing cooperation, innovation, and customer satisfaction."

Avenue Code's steadfast commitment to client success and expertise in Google Cloud technologies make it a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

