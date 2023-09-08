Avenue Code Named Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for Latin America for the Third Consecutive Year

Avenue Code, a global technology consulting company known for its excellence in digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services, has been named the 2023 Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for Latin America for the third consecutive year. This recognition refers to the year 2022 and is a testament to Avenue Code's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional transformative services to clients in Latin America.
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenue Code, a global technology consulting company known for its excellence in digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) services, has been named the 2023 Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for Latin America for the third consecutive year. This recognition refers to the year 2022 and is a testament to Avenue Code's unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional transformative services to clients in Latin America.
The award highlights Avenue Code's commitment to enabling its clients to leverage Google Cloud technology to drive innovation, optimize operational efficiency, and catalyze digital transformation. Google Cloud has acknowledged Avenue Code's outstanding services in the Latin American region, underscoring the company's ability to consistently provide exceptional cloud-based solutions.
"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Alexander Carvalho, Avenue Code's CEO Brazil. "Winning the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award for Latin America for three consecutive years is a significant milestone that demonstrates our team's relentless drive and expertise. We remain deeply committed to empowering our clients' transformations with Google Cloud technology."
The Google Cloud Partner of the Year award celebrates partners who have exceeded expectations in their dedication to Google Cloud customers. Avenue Code has consistently demonstrated this through its ability to foster innovation, drive customer success, and demonstrate industry leadership in the Latin American region.
"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Avenue Code as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."
"We are excited to work even more closely with Google Cloud this year and beyond," said Carvalho. "Our shared dedication to technological advancement fuels the vision of continued collaboration, innovation, and customer success."
Avenue Code's steadfast commitment to client success and expertise in Google Cloud technologies make it a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.
About Avenue Code:
Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and the Netherlands.
