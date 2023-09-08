Avenue Code Named Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year for Latin America for the Third Consecutive Year

"We're delighted to recognize Avenue Code as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers." Tweet this

"We are extremely proud of this recognition," said Alexander Carvalho, Avenue Code's CEO Brazil. "Winning the Google Cloud Services Partner of the Year Award for Latin America for three consecutive years is a significant milestone that demonstrates our team's relentless drive and expertise. We remain deeply committed to empowering our clients' transformations with Google Cloud technology."

The Google Cloud Partner of the Year award celebrates partners who have exceeded expectations in their dedication to Google Cloud customers. Avenue Code has consistently demonstrated this through its ability to foster innovation, drive customer success, and demonstrate industry leadership in the Latin American region.

"Google Cloud's partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize Avenue Code as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."

"We are excited to work even more closely with Google Cloud this year and beyond," said Carvalho. "Our shared dedication to technological advancement fuels the vision of continued collaboration, innovation, and customer success."

Avenue Code's steadfast commitment to client success and expertise in Google Cloud technologies make it a deserving recipient of this prestigious award.

For more information on Avenue Code's transformative services and partnership with Google Cloud, visit http://www.avenuecode.com.

About Avenue Code:

Avenue Code is the leading software consultancy for full-service digital evolution solutions (http://www.avenuecode.com). Since 2008, the firm has partnered with Fortune 100 companies and enterprise organizations in every vertical to accelerate innovation. Headquartered in San Francisco, Avenue Code has offices in Brazil, Canada, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

Media Contact

Milena Buarque Bandeira, Avenue Code, 55-11-96642-5015, [email protected], www.avenuecode.com

SOURCE Avenue Code