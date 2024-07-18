Avenue Code Recognized as One of the Largest Private Companies in the Bay Area

"Being recognized as one of the largest private companies in the Bay Area is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and our innovative approach to IT consulting," said Zeo Solomon, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Avenue Code. Post this

Avenue Code's inclusion in this list reflects its consistent performance and adaptability in the ever-evolving tech landscape. Notably, the company's recent acquisition by the AIR Group, a holding focused on AI solutions across diverse verticals, has further accelerated its growth trajectory.

"Being recognized as one of the largest private companies in the Bay Area is a testament to our dedicated team's hard work and our innovative approach to IT consulting," said Zeo Solomon, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Avenue Code. "Joining the AIR Group has propelled us to new heights, allowing us to expand our capabilities and offer cutting-edge AI solutions to a broader range of industries."

As Avenue Code continues to grow and evolve, the company remains committed to its core values of excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. This latest accolade serves as a milestone in Avenue Code's journey, reinforcing its position as a leader in the IT consulting industry.

For more information about Avenue Code and its services, please visit avenuecode.com.

