Avenue Health and iPill Dispenser to Co-Host Pain Management and Harm Reduction Conference in the Inland Empire

Healthcare and regulatory leaders unite November 19 to advance safer prescribing, opioid stewardship, and harm reduction through collaboration and innovation.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenue Health and iPill Dispenser are proud to announce the upcoming Pain Management and Harm Reduction Conference, taking place on November 19, 2025, at the Mission Inn in Riverside, California.

This continuing medical education (CME) event will bring together physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, pharmacists, and regulatory representatives to explore practical strategies for safer pain management, responsible opioid prescribing, and community-based harm reduction.

The conference will address how healthcare professionals can work collaboratively to improve patient outcomes and strengthen compliance in controlled-substance management. Discussion topics will include:

Evidence-based approaches to reduce opioid-related harm

Innovative technologies that enhance adherence and patient safety

Regulatory and clinical strategies for diversion prevention

Perspectives on balancing pain relief and responsible prescribing

Representatives from the DEA's Riverside District Office will participate in the program, sharing educational insights on regulatory compliance and diversion-control best practices.

Rohit Sheta, RPh, Founder & CEO, Avenue Health:

"This conference represents our commitment to harm reduction and safe prescribing. By bringing clinicians, pharmacists, and regulatory experts together, we can strengthen accountability and ensure patients receive the care they need in the safest way possible."

Dr. John Hsu, MD, Founder & CEO, iPill Dispenser:

"At iPill, we believe technology and collaboration can help reduce opioid misuse and overdose. Co-hosting this event with Avenue Health allows us to contribute our experience with innovation and data-driven safety tools that support clinicians and patients alike."

About Avenue Health

Avenue Health is a pharmacy redefining harm reduction and community safety. Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, the company is committed to reducing opioid-related harm through safer dispensing practices, access to non-opioid pain treatments, and free life-saving resources such as naloxone, fentanyl test strips, and at-home medication disposal solutions. Every prescription at Avenue Health is an opportunity to protect patients and build safer communities.

Learn more at www.avenuerx.com.

About iPill Dispenser

iPill Dispenser, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on preventing prescription opioid misuse and overdose through its FDA-cleared, tamper-resistant smart dispenser. The iPill device ensures that medication is dispensed only according to prescription timing and dosage, helping improve adherence and reduce diversion. Headquartered in Los Angeles County, California, iPill partners with healthcare systems, treatment providers, and pharmacies to promote responsible opioid stewardship.

Learn more at www.ipilldispenser.com.

