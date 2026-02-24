Avenue Media Sets New Standard for Home Services Marketing with All-in-One Digital 'Visibility & Velocity' Package

Sarasota-based Avenue Media sets a new benchmark for trade-focused marketing with the launch of its 'Visibility & Velocity' growth package. Featuring a proprietary 100+ page market intelligence process and a focus on closing the sales-to-marketing data gap, the agency provides construction and home service firms with the technical sophistication and narrative storytelling required to scale in the hyper-competitive Southwest Florida market.

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenue Media, a premier digital marketing agency specializing in the construction and home services sectors, today announced the launch of its "Visibility & Velocity" growth suite. The package is specifically designed to help Southwest Florida contractors capitalize on the region's construction boom by solving the two most critical challenges in the current market: authentic brand storytelling and the skilled labor shortage.

As thousands of new residents flock to the Gulf Coast, from Tampa down to Marco Island, local trade businesses are facing unprecedented competition from "out-of-town" contractors. Avenue Media's new initiative helps local firms reclaim their territory by combining high-end narrative video production with automated recruitment funnels.

"The trades operate in a complex environment that demands specialized expertise," said Olivier Corizzi, Founder of Avenue Media. "Our clients don't just need more leads; they need a partner who understands the nuances of the Florida contractor landscape. They need a strategy that positions them for where their company, and the entire industry, is headed. You can only achieve that if you live and breathe this industry."

The Visibility & Velocity package moves beyond traditional digital marketing by offering:

Narrative Project Showcases: Instead of static photos, Avenue Media produces cinematic video interviews with key stakeholders to illustrate the "why" and the expertise behind complex projects.

The Talent Acquisition Engine: Dedicated career pages, employee testimonial storytelling, and seamless integrations with hiring software to attract and retain top-tier field talent.

Proprietary Market Intelligence: Every client receives Avenue Media's signature 100+ page Market Research & Strategy document; a deep-dive competitive analysis and SWOT breakdown that serves as the business's digital growth blueprint.

High-Velocity Lead & Sales Integration: Avenue Media closes the "sales-to-marketing data gap" using sales enablement and advanced audience targeting. By analyzing conversion data, the agency refines target demographics, ensuring spend focuses on high-intent prospects and providing clients with 100% ROI transparency.

The impact of this specialized approach is already evident. One Southwest Florida beta client reported a 15% year-over-year revenue increase, leading them to significantly raise their 2026 revenue targets.

With nearly a decade of experience and deep-rooted partnerships with local trade organizations, Avenue Media is uniquely positioned to help Southwest Florida contractors professionalize their brand and scale their operations.

To celebrate the launch, Avenue Media is offering a limited number of Free Trade Marketing Audits and Strategy Sessions for qualified businesses in the construction and home services space.

About Avenue Media: Avenue Media is a Southwest Florida-based digital marketing agency dedicated to the construction, trades, and home services industries. By combining deep market research with high-production storytelling and recruitment automation, Avenue Media helps contractors build brands that last.

Media Contact

Harrison Ambs, Avenue Meda, 1 9414047568, [email protected], https://avenue.to/

SOURCE Avenue Meda