Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Announces New Leadership and Board Appointees

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of Executive Director of Avenue of the Arts, Inc.," said Jones. "My vision is to make the Avenue of the Arts a fun, engaging, and welcoming destination for all generations, encourage community, and advance equity. Together with our partners, we will expand programming, introduce signature events, and build meaningful collaborations, while advancing the 2.0 Vision Plan to beautify the Avenue and create a vibrant cultural corridor for our city."

In addition, three new members join the Avenue of the Arts, Inc. Board of Directors:

Mary Jo Daley – Pennsylvania State Representative for Montgomery County's 148th Legislative District and Chair of the PA House Committee -Tourism, Recreation & Economic Development. Daley has a long history as a public servant advocating for the environment, social justice, educational quality, women's rights, and community development.

Valerie V. Gay – Chief Cultural Officer for Creative Philadelphia, City of Philadelphia. Gay is a member of Mayor Cherelle Parker's Cabinet and is responsible for amplifying and empowering Philadelphia's creative sector through opportunities, support, and collaboration. Gay, a long-time arts advocate, is also a certified financial planner and an accomplished recording artist who has performed at prestigious venues like Carnegie Hall.

Ed Grose, CAE – Executive Director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association and President & CEO of Alta Management Services, Inc. Grose is a respected leader in Philadelphia's hospitality and business sectors. With decades of experience in association management, he serves on various boards, helping to boost Philadelphia's reputation as a premier destination for both residents and visitors.

Board Chair Madeline Apollo and Vice Chair Brook J. Lenfest have led leadership changes at the Avenue of the Arts, Inc., and oversee the AveArts 2.0 street revitalization efforts. Apollo has served on the board for over 18 years, bringing her expertise as CFO and COO, along with a strong background in nonprofit management. Lenfest is the chairman of NetCarrier, an investor and board member of Honeygrow and Bravo Finance, a real estate developer, and a venture capital investor with board roles across multiple companies. His philanthropic efforts through the Brook J. Lenfest Foundation focus on education, job training, and mentoring. Lenfest is also an Ensemble Arts Trustee and a contributor to the Philadelphia Museum of Art's permanent collection. Apollo and Lenfest were elected in January 2025 to reset the organization and make it future-ready. Both are serving one-year terms. For a complete list of the Avenue of the Arts, Inc. board of directors, click here.

"These dynamic leaders bring a wealth of experience from government, the arts, and hospitality," said Apollo. "Their shared vision and expertise will be invaluable as we work to transform the Avenue of the Arts into an even more vibrant arts corridor and destination that showcases Philadelphia on the world stage."

Avenue of the Arts, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving the Avenue of the Arts neighborhood, which spans South Broad Street from City Hall to Washington Avenue, extending east to 13th Street and west to 15th Street. The organization drives economic development by advocating for stakeholders, raising funds for infrastructure improvements, and delivering beautification projects and cultural activations. Avenue of the Arts, Inc. is currently leading a revitalization initiative to transform this public space into a premier destination for residents and visitors alike.

