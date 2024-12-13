Avenues Home Care™ Expands Footprint in Texas with Acquisition of Clear Path Home Care

Avenues Home Care™ Strengthens Commitment to Quality Veteran-Centric Care Across 14 Locations in Texas and Tennessee

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avenues Home Care™, a leading provider of high-quality, compassionate home care, announces its expansion into six new locations across Dallas and surrounding Texas communities through the acquisition of Clear Path Home Care. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Avenues Home Care's mission to deliver trustworthy, personalized home care services for adults, seniors, and veterans across a growing network in Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia.

With this strategic acquisition, Avenues Home Care now spans 14 locations across three states, further establishing itself as a dedicated advocate for home care excellence and veteran support. This expansion strengthens Avenues' veteran-focused offerings, providing specialized assistance tailored to the unique needs of those who have served, including programs through the VA Homemaker and Home Health Aide program.

"Adding Clear Path Home Care's multiple North Texas locations to Avenues is a tremendous step in our mission to support families and veterans seeking reliable, quality care in their communities," said Doug Markham, CEO of Avenues Home Care. "With this expansion, we can serve more clients with local roots and individualized care while maintaining our commitment to quality and compassionate service."

Avenues Home Care offers comprehensive support for daily living, medication assistance, meal preparation, companionship, transportation, light housekeeping, and more. The company's veteran-centric programs further solidify Avenues' role as a trusted provider for those who served our nation.

Clear Path Home Care's staff will remain in place, ensuring continuity and trusted relationships with existing clients and community partners. Under the Avenues Home Care umbrella, the Clear Path employees join a team dedicated to sharing resources, expertise, and best practices across the entire organization, enhancing patient care and operational excellence.

As Avenues Home Care continues its thoughtful expansion, the company's commitment to local autonomy and community involvement remains a core tenet of its strategy. "Each location retains decision-making power to best serve the unique needs of its region," said JM Simmonds, Founder/ former CEO Clear Path. "We remain committed to treating each one of our clients like one of our own family."

Markham added, "We're excited to bring Clear Path into the Avenues family and to continue our growth in Texas and beyond. Our focus is always on meeting needs where they exist, with a commitment to quality and compassion."

About Avenues Home Care™

Avenues Home Care™ is a leading provider of personalized, high-quality home care for adults, seniors, and veterans. With 14 locations across Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia, Avenues Home Care is committed to excellence, integrity, and providing compassionate care tailored to meet individual needs. Through a blend of professionalism and dedication, Avenues Home Care supports families and communities with a broad range of services, with a special focus on supporting veterans.

