AvenueWest Celebrates 25 Years of Unmatched Service in the Corporate Housing Industry

Our consistent growth speaks volumes about our team's commitment, our clients' loyalty, and our property owners' trust. Post this

"As we commemorate 25 years of service, we look back on our journey with great pride and appreciation," remarked Angela Healy, AvenueWest's Co-Owner and CEO. "Our consistent growth speaks volumes about our team's commitment, our clients' loyalty, and our property owners' trust. We are proud to have navigated challenges and risen as leaders in the corporate housing sector."

AvenueWest has experienced significant growth over the past 25 years, with 17 franchise locations, over 500 managed properties in 200+ cities, and a global presence having successfully secured their first official international booking. Over the last five years, AvenueWest and Angela Healy have received recognition from various prestigious organizations, including five-time recognition on the prestigious Inc 5000 list, numerous nominations by the Corporate Housing Provider Association (CHPA), ColoradoBiz's Top 100 Women-Owned Companies, 25 Largest Colorado-based Franchises, Colorado Companies Making an Impact, Serviced Apartments' Best Operator, BizWest's Most Influential Leaders, and more. AvenueWest is also an Accredited CHPA company, standing out for its commitment to established industry best practices. These accolades can be attributed to its unique business model, which empowers property owners to maximize their revenue potential while providing top-tier accommodations to business travelers and families alike.

As AvenueWest turns the page on a quarter century of service, their business will continue to encompass strong operations, ethics, and thorough safeguards for their clients and employees. With a steadfast dedication to service and a proven track record of success, AvenueWest looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence in the corporate housing industry for years to come.

About

AvenueWest Global, a woman-owned business, offers turnkey property management, relocation, and short-term housing solutions for real estate investors. Our expansive global network of experts provides five-star customer service for furnished corporate rentals. As a franchise enterprise, our model empowers entrepreneurs to start property-based businesses, providing the necessary network, training, and infrastructure for success. Whether you're a corporate customer, property owner, or broker, AvenueWest delivers top-tier housing and rental services. Visit www.avenuewest.com for more information.

Media Contact

Anna Stallmann Communications

[email protected]

708-476-1258

Media Contact

Kristen Crutchley, Anna Stallmann Communications, 1 704-218-9362, [email protected], https://annacomms.com/

SOURCE AvenueWest Global