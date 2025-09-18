AvenueWest EVP Brit Bemis Honored with WERC® Meritorious Service Award

Recognition highlights Bemis' long-standing contributions to the workforce mobility community

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvenueWest Global, an award-winning provider of fully-furnished corporate housing and real estate services, is excited to announce that Executive Vice President Brit Bemis has received the 2025 Meritorious Service Award from WERC®'s, the workforce mobility association.

The WERC® Service Recognition Awards Program was established in 1989 to honor members who voluntarily share their time, talent, and expertise through various contributions to the association. Members earn a Meritorious Service Award upon accumulating 10 service activity points.

"I am honored to receive this recognition from WERC, an organization that has been such an important part of my professional journey," said Bemis. "The workforce mobility industry thrives on collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and the generosity of its members. I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this community and its mission."

With more than 20 years of experience in corporate housing, relocation, and hotel sales, Bemis leads AvenueWest's sales team in delivering customized housing solutions for corporate clients, government agencies, and international organizations. Her leadership has expanded AvenueWest's global reach while strengthening its five-star service reputation for service.

Bemis earned this award for her significant contributions to WERC over the past decade, including serving on the Global Workforce Symposium Planning Committee and Task Force, volunteering as a panelist and moderator at conferences, contributing to the Content Committee, and authoring a WERC web-exclusive article. Her ongoing dedication reflects her commitment to advancing the workforce mobility industry and supporting her peers.

Since 1964, WERC® has been the voice, community, and professional membership organization for workforce mobility professionals; growing in relevance, authority, and integrity as its reach expands globally and across industries. Volunteer insight and participation play an integral role in the organization's foundation of knowledge, its quality of networking and benchmarking, and its pool of expertise. WERC® is honored to congratulate and formally recognize its dedicated members for their contributions to its significant talent management role in the world's workforce.

