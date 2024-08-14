AvenueWest Global Earns Spot on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Sixth Time

"Our commitment to innovation and excellence has allowed us to navigate market fluctuations while staying true to our core values and delivering exceptional customer service." Post this

AvenueWest has experienced substantial growth over the last quarter-century, with managed properties in over 200 cities globally. Despite challenges presented from fluctuating market dynamics and travel demands, they achieved an impressive 118% increase in revenue in 2023. The company has also received numerous accolades, earning the Corporate Housing Provider Association (CHPA) Company Accreditation and recognition as one of ColoradoBiz's Top 100 Women-Owned Companies this year.

Since the list started in 1982, Inc has recognized the most successful privately held companies in the U.S. with incredible stories of growth. The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

To qualify, companies are required to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. Revenue used for qualification purposes was for the years 2020 through 2023. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies, including AvenueWest, are featured in the September issue of Inc.

AvenueWest Global is an award-winning, woman-owned business that delivers real estate investors a turnkey solution for property management, benefitted by our global network of local experts that manage furnished, corporate rentals with five-star customer service. Built on over two-decades of success, AvenueWest Global enables entrepreneurs to launch property-based businesses in their local communities and equip them with the network, the hands-on-training and the infrastructure for success. Whether you are a corporate customer in need of top-tier housing, a property owner seeking managed rental services, or a broker looking to propel your real estate business forward, AvenueWest will deliver for you. Visit www.avenuewest.com for more information.

