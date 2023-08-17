AvenueWest Global Franchise Announces Newest Location in Miami, FL

"Becoming part of a well recognized industry brand like AvenueWest was not a difficult decision. The immeasurable value of professionalism, industry expertise, and knowledge exhibited by our colleagues here is truly invaluable." Michelle Real, Owner of AvenueWest Miami Tweet this

"Miami's prime location and diverse industries make it ideal for corporate housing, as there is a consistent demand for temporary accommodations for business professionals and employees," said Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest. "Our commitment to providing exceptional corporate housing solutions has allowed us to grow and expand our services to meet the needs of our clients, and we are excited to bring our expertise to Miami's growing market."

Over the last 2 decades, AvenueWest has experienced a remarkable surge in demand, adding 86 new properties and experiencing a 20% growth rate in just the last two months. While demand factored into AvenueWest's decision to expand into Miami, it was important to find the right leader that could build on existing relationships in the region and uphold the company's values.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle Real to our team. We are confident she will continue to give our clients the best service, bringing over 8 years of experience in real estate and rental property management." said Healy.

"Becoming part of a well recognized industry brand like AvenueWest was not a difficult decision. The immeasurable value of professionalism, industry expertise, and knowledge exhibited by our colleagues here is truly invaluable," said Michelle Real, the new owner of AvenueWest Miami.

AvenueWest is committed to delivering unparalleled corporate housing solutions for clients in Miami and beyond. With a focus on quality and personalized service, AvenueWest Miami will work closely with both property owners and clients to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. To learn more about property management with AvenueWest or to book a stay, please visit www.avenuewest.com

AvenueWest Managed Corporate Housing is an award-winning, woman-owned business that delivers real estate investors a turnkey solution for property management, benefitted by our global network of local experts that manage furnished, corporate rentals with five-star customer service. Built on over two-decades of success, AvenueWest Global Franchise enables real estate brokers to launch property-based businesses in their local communities and equip them with the network, the hands-on-training and the infrastructure for success. Whether you are a corporate customer in need of top-tier housing, a property owner seeking managed rental services, or a broker looking to propel your real estate business forward, AvenueWest will deliver for you. Visit www.avenuewest.com for more information.

