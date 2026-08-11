AvenueWest Global Named to Inc. 5000 List for Eighth Time

Company Recognized for 167% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Earning a Place Among the Nation's Most Successful Independent Businesses

DENVER, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvenueWest Global, an award-winning provider of fully furnished corporate housing and real estate services, has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the eighth time. This is the fifth consecutive year AvenueWest has made the list.

AvenueWest ranked No. 2034 nationally and No. 42 in the real estate category after achieving 167% revenue growth over three years. Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 becomes more difficult as a company grows because each new ranking is measured against a larger revenue base.

"Making the Inc. 5000 once is exciting in itself. But making it for the eighth time tells us we have built something long-lasting," said Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest Global. "Our industry, our clients' needs and the housing market in general are always changing and evolving, and so has AvenueWest. This recognition reflects our team's ability to see where the market is going, make thoughtful decisions and continue growing without losing the high-touch service that has made our company what it is today."

Founded in 1999, AvenueWest provides professionally managed, furnished housing for relocating employees, traveling professionals, displaced families and others who need accommodations for 30 days or longer. The company manages more than 500 furnished properties and actively serves clients in more than 200 markets worldwide.

Its eighth Inc. 5000 appearance follows several years of growth and industry recognition, including being ranked #1 on the 2025 Denver Business Journal Fast 50 list, and being recognized as a Top Temporary Housing Provider by SIRVA Worldwide.

"We have never believed growth should come at the expense of premium service," Healy said. "Investing in technology and infrastructure allows us to operate at a larger scale, but housing is still deeply personal. Our success comes from combining the reach and systems of a global company with people who understand their local markets and are willing to pick up the phone when a client needs help."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

About AvenueWest Global

AvenueWest Global is a woman-owned business offering turnkey property management, relocation, and mid-term housing solutions. Our expansive global network of experts provides five-star customer service for furnished corporate rentals. Whether you're a corporate customer, property owner, or broker, AvenueWest delivers top-tier housing and rental services. Visit www.avenuewest.com for more information.

Media Contact

Kristen Crutchley, Ascent Strategic Communications, 1 7042189362, [email protected]

SOURCE Ascent Strategic Communications