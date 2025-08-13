AvenueWest Global Named to Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Seventh Time

Ranked No. 54 in real estate, AvenueWest solidifies its position as a national leader in corporate housing.

DENVER, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvenueWest Global, an award-winning provider of fully-furnished corporate housing and real estate services, proudly announces it has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. magazine for the seventh time. The company ranked 2,604 overall and No. 54 in the real estate category, with a three-year revenue growth of approximately 161.25%.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh time is a testament to the strength of our model and the dedication of our team," said Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest. "We remain committed to setting the standard in corporate housing through personalized service, local expertise and long-term client partnerships. We're incredibly grateful to the companies and families who put their trust in us and to our team members who bring our vision to life every day."

Since its inception in 1999, AvenueWest has grown to manage $150 million in residential assets worldwide, earning recognition as one of Colorado's top woman-owned and privately held businesses in 2024.

AvenueWest's continued growth reflects a national surge in demand for flexible, fully furnished housing. From relocating families to business travelers, more people are seeking move-in-ready homes that offer comfort and convenience. As housing prices continue to climb, corporate housing has emerged as a smart, scalable solution, benefiting property owners and renters alike.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552%, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

Media Contact

Becky Budds, Ascent Strategic Communications, 1 630-525-0259, [email protected], https://ascentcomms.com/

SOURCE Ascent Strategic Communications