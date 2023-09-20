AvenueWest Las Vegas Welcomes New Leadership, Building on a Decade of Regional Growth

After seven years leading the Las-Vegas based corporate housing franchise, Saundra de MontaQo announces retirement handing leadership over to Meghan Vost of AvenueWest Arizona

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvenueWest Global Franchise, the industry leader and award-winning provider of fully-furnished, corporate housing and real estate services, today announced a change in ownership for its Las Vegas franchise. Meghan Vost, the current owner of AvenueWest Arizona, will expand on the success achieved under Saundra de MontaQo, and continue the regional growth of AvenueWest in the Southwest.

Saundra de MontaQo has been the franchise's driving force since 2017. Under her leadership, AvenueWest Las Vegas has become a leading player in the region's managed corporate housing sector. Incoming leader Meghan Vost plans to build on this foundation and explore new opportunities to further the franchise's impact by bringing her unique blend of entrepreneurial acumen and industry knowledge.

"We are immensely grateful to Saundra for her exceptional leadership over the past seven years at AvenueWest Las Vegas. As she embarks on her well-deserved retirement, we extend our warmest wishes for her future," said Angela Healy, CEO of AvenueWest. "At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Meghan as she extends her leadership to this market. Meghan and her team have been the embodiment of AvenueWest's gold standard for over a decade, consistently delivering for clients and meticulously maintaining our properties. We are excited to witness the growth and innovation she is poised to bring."

Vost, whose experience spans over two decades, joined the company in 2013 as the owner of AvenueWest Arizona. The franchise recently celebrated its tenth anniversary, highlighting the significant success it has achieved under Vost's leadership. Her dedication and strategic vision have been instrumental in establishing the franchise as a leading provider of corporate housing solutions. In Las Vegas, Vost and her team will continue that legacy of meeting the growing market demand for high-quality, fully-furnished temporary housing while maintaining the high standards of service that AvenueWest is known for.

"I am thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the new franchise owner of AvenueWest Las Vegas. I am grateful to Saundra for laying a strong foundation and I am excited to bring my expertise to the Las Vegas market", said new owner Meghan Vost. "With AvenueWest's proven business model and our extensive experience leading AvenueWest Arizona, we are prepared to continue to provide top-notch services for our clients."

For more information about property management AvenueWest Las Vegas or to book a stay, please visit https://lasvegas.avenuewest.com/.

About

AvenueWest Managed Corporate Housing is an award-winning, woman-owned business that delivers real estate investors a turnkey solution for property management, benefitted by our global network of local experts that manage furnished, corporate rentals with five-star customer service. Built on over two-decades of success, AvenueWest Global Franchise enables real estate brokers to launch property-based businesses in their local communities and equip them with the network, the hands-on-training and the infrastructure for success. Whether you are a corporate customer in need of top-tier housing, a property owner seeking managed rental services, or a broker looking to propel your real estate business forward, AvenueWest will deliver for you. Visit www.avenuewest.com for more information.

Media Contact

