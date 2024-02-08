Average Broadband Usage on Pace for 700 GB/Month in 2024; 1TB by 2028

Studies show that slow or inconsistent internet speed and repeated connection issues erode customer satisfaction and loyalty more than any other factor, the report notes. Post this

The 4Q23 report also observed the continued rapid growth of high-volume users. The percentages of power users of 1 TB or more and of super power users of 2 TB or more have soared 437% and 1,235%, respectively, since 2018, while a newly identified category of extreme power users of 5 TB or more has risen by 71% in the last year alone. In addition, commercial customers are contributing to significant growth in upstream traffic, which has risen by 158.48% since 2018.

"The combined impact of these growth factors is amplifying the need for increased operator focus on network performance and Quality of Experience (QoE), especially as operators deploy DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 technologies," the report notes. "Studies show that slow or inconsistent internet speed and repeated connection issues erode customer satisfaction and loyalty more than any other factor."

Key findings in the 4Q23 report include:

The monthly average data usage was 641 GB, up 9.3% year over year from 586.7 GB at the end of 2022 and up 16.5% from the 550.2 GB in 3Q23.

The 71% rise in extreme power users of 5 TB or more was just part of the meteoric growth across all power user categories: power users of 1 TB or more per month now account for more than one-fifth of all subscribers, at 21.6%; while the percentage of super power users grew 37% to 4.7%.

Nearly 40% of all users provisioned for gigabit speeds are power users.

Commercial subscribers' 68 GB of monthly upstream usage is 74% higher than the 39 GB used monthly by residential subscribers.

