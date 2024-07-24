Average Cost of Tree Removal & Tree Service Soar in New York City for 2024: Owens Brothers Tree Service in the Bronx

"As tree maintenance needs rise in New York City, homeowners are urged to be cautious of potential scams and overcharging" says Dennis Owens of Owens Brothers Tree Service in the Bronx. Common reasons for requiring tree service include storm damage, tree health issues, overgrown trees, property development, and pest infestations. Experts recommend that homeowners watch for red flags, such as unsolicited offers and pressure to make quick decisions and advise them to obtain multiple quotes and check reviews.

BRONX, N.Y., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As tree maintenance costs continue to rise in New York City, homeowners are advised to be vigilant against potential scams and overcharging. Recent data shows significant increases in average tree service pricing across the city, with some services seeing double-digit percentage jumps from previous years.

Key findings on tree service costs in New York City for 2024:

• Tree Removal: Costs range from $400 to $2,600, averaging around $1,500 depending on tree size and location.

• Tree Trimming and Pruning: Services average between $564 and $835, with some homeowners reporting costs as high as $1,398.

• Hourly Rates: The average cost for a two-person crew performing tree maintenance is $181.47 per hour.

• Protecting Trees from Disease: $72.37 per trunk injection (range: $71.36 - $73.38).

• Stump Removal: $4.40 per linear inch of stump diameter (range: $4.23 - $4.56).

• Land and Lot Clearing: $2,376.55 per acre (range: $1,562.66 - $3,190.43).

• Emergency Tree Removal: This can cost $150 to $250 per hour, depending on the size, location, and labor required to clean up.

"With these rising costs, it's crucial for New Yorkers to be aware of potential scams and overcharging in the tree service industry," says Dennis Owens, an arborist and consumer advocate. "Always get multiple quotes, verify they have insurance of any tree service company before hiring."

Common Reasons for Tree Service in New York City:

• Storm Damage: Severe weather events can cause significant tree damage, necessitating emergency removal or pruning.

• Tree Health: Diseased or dying trees pose risks to property and public safety and require professional assessment and intervention.

• Overgrown Trees: Trees that interfere with power lines and buildings or obstruct views need regular pruning or trimming.

• Property Development: Construction projects or landscape redesigns often involve tree removal or planting.

• Pest Infestations: Issues like the spotted lanternfly infestation and joro spiders may require specialized treatments or tree removal.

• Sidewalk Damage: Tree roots can uplift sidewalks, necessitating root pruning or tree removal.

• Seasonal Maintenance: Regular care helps maintain tree health and appearance.

• Stump Removal: After tree removal, stump grinding services are often needed.

• Safety Concerns: Trees that lean precariously or have weak branches overhanging structures require professional attention.

• City Compliance: Ensuring compliance with local regulations and obtaining necessary permits for tree care.

• Improving Property Value: Well-maintained trees enhance property aesthetics and value.

• Emergency Services: Immediate professional attention for trees that fall on buildings or cars.

Experts recommend watching out for these red flags: Unsolicited offers for tree services, especially after storms.

• Pressure to make immediate decisions without proper assessment.

• Requests for full payment upfront.

• Lack of proper licensing and insurance.

To protect themselves, homeowners should: Request detailed, written estimates from multiple companies.

Verify insurance of tree service providers.

• Check references and read online reviews.

• Never pay the full amount before work is completed satisfactorily.

• Ask if the tree service offers a payment plan

New York City boasts a diverse urban forest with various tree species adorning its streets, parks, and private properties. The most common street tree is the London Planetree, followed by the Honeylocust and Callery Pear. Other prevalent species include the Pin Oak, Norway Maple, and American Elm. The city's landscape is further enhanced by Thornless Honey Locust, Japanese Zelkova, Ginkgo, and Swamp White Oak. European Hornbeam, Dawn Redwood, and Deodar Cedar add to the mix, alongside ornamental trees like Crabapple and Star Magnolia. The Royal Purple Smoketree provides splashes of color, while Birch, Tupelo, Pine, Cedar, Hemlock, and Holly trees contribute to the city's green canopy. In recent years, NYC has been introducing species like American Persimmon, Southern Magnolia, and Crepe Myrtle to adapt to changing climate conditions. This diverse array of trees, both native and non-native, plays a crucial role in maintaining the city's ecological balance, improving air quality, and enhancing the urban environment for all New Yorkers. As tree care remains a crucial aspect of property maintenance and urban forestry, New Yorkers are encouraged to stay informed about fair pricing and best practices in tree services.

