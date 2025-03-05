Average Prices Rose in Seniors Housing and Fell in Skilled Nursing in 2024, According to 30th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report

"Modest improvements in the capital markets and seniors housing operating environments pushed dealmakers to announce the most M&A transactions ever recorded in 2024." Post this

In the skilled nursing market, average prices continued to fall from their record levels in 2022 to $97,700 per bed in 2023 and to $83,800 per bed in 2024. Splitting the seniors housing market, the average price per unit for assisted living communities rose by 11% year over year to $160,900 per unit in 2024. Meanwhile, the independent living sector registered a 7% decline in average price to $183,000 per unit in 2024.

"Modest improvements in the capital markets and seniors housing operating environments pushed dealmakers to announce the most M&A transactions ever recorded in 2024," said Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. "Buyers also announced relatively more high-quality-asset and portfolio deals in the fourth quarter, helping to push average prices up in the seniors housing sector, which is expected to continue in 2025."

