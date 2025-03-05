Average Prices Rose in Seniors Housing and Fell in Skilled Nursing in 2024, According to 30th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report

Irving Levin Associates has released the 30th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report, a comprehensive study of the 2024 M&A market and valuation metrics for seniors housing and skilled nursing properties, with dozens of graphs, charts and statistics. The Report is available via a subscription with LevinPro LTC, an M&A news and data platform.
NEW CANAAN, Conn., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to the Report, average prices rose for seniors housing properties, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care, while skilled nursing facilities saw an average decline in prices. The year was marked by a majority of struggling-asset sales, but a few high-quality and portfolio deals were announced at the end of 2024 in the seniors housing sector.
Despite an uneven operating recovery, high expenses, and a challenging capital markets environment, M&A activity also reached its highest total ever in 2024 with 708 publicly announced transactions, a 37% increase from 2023 when there were 518 publicly announced transactions.
In the skilled nursing market, average prices continued to fall from their record levels in 2022 to $97,700 per bed in 2023 and to $83,800 per bed in 2024. Splitting the seniors housing market, the average price per unit for assisted living communities rose by 11% year over year to $160,900 per unit in 2024. Meanwhile, the independent living sector registered a 7% decline in average price to $183,000 per unit in 2024.
"Modest improvements in the capital markets and seniors housing operating environments pushed dealmakers to announce the most M&A transactions ever recorded in 2024," said Ben Swett, Managing Editor of The SeniorCare Investor. "Buyers also announced relatively more high-quality-asset and portfolio deals in the fourth quarter, helping to push average prices up in the seniors housing sector, which is expected to continue in 2025."
The 30th Edition of The Senior Care Acquisition Report provides the most comprehensive data and analysis on the seniors housing and care M&A market. Its data is derived from both public & confidential sources, and it has been vetted to contain the most accurate market statistics in the industry. The Report may be accessed through a subscription with LevinPro LTC. To learn more, call (203) 846-6800 or email [email protected].
Irving Levin Associates is a New Canaan, Connecticut-based research and publishing firm specializing in the health care and senior care M&A markets.
