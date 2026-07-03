Average Whiplash Settlement After a Car Accident in South Carolina: What Injury Victims Should Know

Learn what affects the average whiplash settlement after a South Carolina car accident, including injury severity, medical costs, lost wages, and the legal options available to injured victims.

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who suffer whiplash injuries after a car accident often have one pressing question: How much is my case worth?

While every personal injury claim is unique, understanding the factors that influence settlement values can help accident victims make informed decisions about their legal options.

According to Allen J Mastantuno from Mastantuno Law Firm, whiplash settlements in South Carolina commonly range from $3,000 to $50,000 or more, depending on the severity of the injury, the length of recovery, medical expenses, lost income, and other case-specific factors.

Typical Whiplash Settlement Ranges

Although no attorney can guarantee the outcome of a personal injury claim, many settlements fall within the following general ranges:

Minor whiplash: $3,000 – $10,000

Moderate whiplash: $10,000 – $25,000

Severe whiplash: $25,000 – $75,000+

Whiplash with nerve damage: $15,000 – $40,000

Whiplash with back injuries: $20,000 – $50,000+

The value of a claim depends on numerous factors, including the medical evidence, liability, available insurance coverage, and the long-term effects of the injury.

Factors That Can Affect a Settlement

Several key elements can significantly influence the value of a whiplash claim, including:

The severity and duration of the injury

Emergency room visits and diagnostic testing such as X-rays or MRIs

Physical therapy, chiropractic care, and future medical treatment

Lost wages and reduced earning capacity

Pain and suffering resulting from the injury

Even soft tissue injuries that initially appear minor can lead to chronic pain and ongoing medical treatment.

Recognizing the Symptoms of Whiplash

Whiplash symptoms often develop hours or even days after a collision. Common symptoms include:

Neck pain and stiffness

Headaches

Shoulder pain

Dizziness

Numbness or tingling in the arms

Difficulty concentrating

Prompt medical evaluation is important not only for a person's health but also for documenting injuries that may become part of an insurance claim.

Can Minor Whiplash Still Result in Compensation?

Yes. Even relatively minor whiplash injuries may qualify for financial compensation when medical records demonstrate that the injury resulted from the accident. Insurance companies frequently challenge soft tissue injury claims, making proper documentation and treatment especially important.

South Carolina Filing Deadline

Under South Carolina law, individuals generally have three years from the date of a car accident to file a personal injury lawsuit. Missing this deadline may prevent an injured person from pursuing compensation.

Before Accepting an Insurance Settlement

Insurance companies often attempt to resolve claims quickly through initial settlement offers that may not fully account for future medical care, lost income, or pain and suffering. Accident victims are encouraged to fully understand the value of their claim before accepting any settlement.

Helping South Carolina Car Accident Victims

Mastantuno Law Firm represents individuals injured in South Carolina car accidents and assists clients in pursuing compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages related to whiplash and other motor vehicle injuries.

Those seeking additional information about whiplash settlements or their legal rights after a South Carolina car accident can contact Mastantuno Law Firm to schedule a free consultation.

About Mastantuno Law Firm

Mastantuno Law Firm represents clients in personal injury matters throughout South Carolina, helping accident victims pursue fair compensation after car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, and other negligence-related incidents. The firm is committed to providing personalized legal representation and advocating for individuals facing the physical and financial challenges of serious injuries.

Media Contact

Allen Mastantuno, Mastantuno Law Firm, 1 (843) 720-3741, [email protected], https://mastantuno.com/

SOURCE Mastantuno Law Firm