AVermedia and 65Cubed create strategic collaboration focused on LED energy consumption and performance

AVerMedia and 65CUBED Collaborate to Enhance Longevity, Performance while reducing LED energy consumption by up to 30%

RENO, Nev., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVerMedia, a leading provider of AI and digital multimedia technology, announces a strategic collaboration with 65CUBED, a pioneering company specializing in innovative LED display solutions. This partnership aims to revolutionize LED display technology by focusing on improving longevity and performance, marking a significant milestone in AVerMedia's commitment to environmental sustainability.

The collaboration between AVerMedia and 65CUBED represents a concerted effort to address the growing demand for sustainable and high-performance LED display solutions in various industries worldwide. By leveraging their respective expertise and innovative capabilities, the two companies are poised to introduce groundbreaking advancements that will redefine the standards for LED display energy conservation and presentation quality.

LED displays have become ubiquitous in modern society, serving a wide range of applications across industries such as advertising, entertainment, education, and more. However, concerns about environmental impact, longevity and energy consumption have prompted industry leaders like AVerMedia to partner with 65CUBED to explore innovative approaches to address these challenges.

Sustainability is the forefront of their objectives. AVerMedia and 65CUBED are dedicated to developing LED display technology that not only delivers superior color accuracy to the Director's Intent, but also minimizes environmental footprint by reducing energy consumption by up to 30%.

"We are excited to join forces with 65CUBED to advance the evolution of LED display technology," said Evange Chuang, Vice President at AVerMedia. "This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to sustainability and innovation, as we strive to empower the LED industry with cutting-edge and high-performance solutions that save energy – especially in the worldwide Digital Out of Home (DOOH) markets."

"It's no secret that energy consumption is top-of-mind, especially in markets subject to the realities of an unsettled world. The AVerMedia/65Cubed partnership presents timely and scalable energy solutions to content providers today," said Tom Bond, CTO, 65Cubed.

For more information about AVerMedia and its innovative solutions, visithttps://www.avermedia.com/professional/. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Vincent Tsai, Global Marketing Director, AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., [email protected]. For more information about 65Cubed, visit 65cubed.com. For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, please contact: Alan Larson at [email protected].

[About AVerMedia]

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of digital multimedia technology, specializing in audio and video peripherals, gaming capture cards, and AI Edge solutions. Founded in 1990, AVerMedia has been committed to providing cutting-edge technology to create a more connected and sustainable world.

[About 65CUBED]

65CUBED is a pioneering company specializing in innovative display solutions, with a focus on pushing the boundaries of LED display technology. Leveraging years of experience and expertise, 65CUBED is dedicated to delivering high-quality, sustainable, and performance-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Media Contact

Alan Larson, 65Cubed, 1 2147046064, [email protected], 65cubed.com

SOURCE 65Cubed