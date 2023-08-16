Avero Advisors Celebrates Third Consecutive Year on Inc. 5000 List, Marking Founder AV's Fifth Recognition

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year with Avero Advisors, and five times in total over the last decade, is an incredible honor. It reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to empowering local governments with innovative digital solutions." Tweet this

AV expressed his gratitude and excitement about the recognition: "Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year with Avero Advisors, and five times in total over the last decade, is an incredible honor. It reflects our team's relentless pursuit of excellence and our commitment to empowering local governments with innovative digital solutions. This recognition isn't just about growth—it's about the impact and entrepreneurship celebrated by INC. for nearly 40 years. Here's to the journey ahead and being part of a legacy that includes giants like Microsoft and Facebook!"

Highlights of Avero Advisors' Achievements:

Three-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree with Avero Advisors: A rare accomplishment that places the company among the nation's elite.

Five-Time Inc. 5000 Honoree for AV: A remarkable personal achievement for AV, reflecting a decade of success and innovation.

Specialized Focus on Local Governments: Avero Advisors' unique expertise in providing ERP and digital transformation solutions tailored to the needs of local governments across the United States .

Avero Advisors' inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is more than a recognition of past success; it's a beacon for future growth and innovation. The company is poised to continue its upward trajectory, guided by its mission to support local governments with cutting-edge solutions.

About Avero Advisors:

Avero Advisors is a third-party independent ERP and digital transformation consulting firm that focuses on local governments across the United States. Founded by Abhijit Verekar (AV), the company is committed to delivering tailored consulting services that drive success and innovation within the public sector.

