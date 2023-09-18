Avesha AIOps Tool Smart Scaler Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

"Avesha's commitment to innovation with Oracle and the quality execution of cloud-enabled digital twins for Kubernetes will help our mutual customers achieve their critical business goals," said David Hicks, group vice president, worldwide ISV cloud business development, Oracle. Tweet this

AI-Powered Application Insights: Smart Scaler leverages AI to provide deep insights into application performance and behavior. It analyzes behaviors and real-time metrics to provide an understanding of how applications respond to various levels of demand. These insights enable precise scaling decisions, proactive remediation, and optimization of resources, which can lead to improved performance and cost efficiency.





Guaranteed SLO: Smart Scaler's predictive capabilities ensure that the desired service levels are consistently met. By accurately forecasting resource needs and scaling accordingly, it guarantees adherence to service level objectives (SLOs), enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.





Creation of Digital Twins for Kubernetes Services: Smart Scaler creates digital twins of the Kubernetes services, allowing for real-time monitoring and analysis. These digital twins enable precise simulation, leading to more efficient resource allocation and proactive remediation with variable demands.





Sustainability and Savings: Smart Scaler optimizes resource utilization and eliminates over-provisioning, contributing to significant cost savings. Additionally, its efficiency in energy consumption helps align with organizations' sustainability goals.





Less Stress on Human Capital: Smart Scaler's intelligent autoscaling and remediation reduces the manual workload on DevOps, SRE, and performance engineering teams. This not only helps to alleviate stress and burnout, but also allows these professionals to focus on more strategic tasks, overall productivity, and their own well-being.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications.

OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available, and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI, and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance, and cost savings. In addition, with multicloud, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and dedicated cloud options, OCI's distributed cloud offers customers the benefits of cloud with greater control over data residency, locality, and authority, even across multiple clouds. As a result, customers can bring enterprise workloads to the cloud quickly and efficiently while helping to meet the regulatory compliance requirements.

"At Avesha, we're pioneering a new frontier in cloud management by integrating the concepts of digital twin technology and intelligent remediation. Our innovative product, Smart Scaler, is more than just an autoscaling solution; it's a digital reflection of organizations' Kubernetes services that understands and anticipates their needs," said Raj Nair, CEO and founder, Avesha. "In a landscape where escalating cloud costs are a constant challenge, Smart Scaler's predictive capabilities enable precise scaling of pods and intelligent remediation of potential issues. This approach will help transform how organizations handle unplanned demand, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency."

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, group vice president, worldwide ISV cloud business development, Oracle. "Avesha's commitment to innovation with Oracle and the quality execution of cloud-enabled digital twins for Kubernetes will help our mutual customers achieve their critical business goals."

Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise recognizes OPN members with solutions that run on Oracle Cloud. Partners earning the Powered by Oracle Cloud Expertise achievement bolster customers' confidence that the partner's application is supported by the OCI SLAs, enabling full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

For more information about Smart Scaler and Avesha's innovative solutions, please visit https://avesha.io/.

About Avesha

Avesha, based in Chelmsford, MA, is transforming cloud infrastructure with its Kubernetes-focused products, KubeSlice and Smart Scaler. KubeSlice offers a seamless service connectivity layer across multiple clusters, and Smart Scaler uses Generative AI for precise scaling. Trusted by top enterprises, Avesha's solutions tackle cost, scalability, and performance issues in multi-cloud and hybrid settings. Learn more at https://avesha.io/.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

###

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Media Contact

Olyvia Rakshit, Avesha, Inc, 1 (504) 612-2716, [email protected], www.avesha.io

SOURCE Avesha, Inc