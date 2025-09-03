Avesha and SUSE Launch Joint AI Blueprint for Enterprises, Combining EGS and SUSE AI for Complete GPU Orchestration and Self-Service Simplicity

SUSE AI gives enterprises the choice to use the right tools to innovate with confidence. Our collaboration with Avesha brings together security, scalability & simplicity making enterprise-grade AI infrastructure truly accessible to every team. Abhinav Puri, VP/GM Portfolio Solutions Services, SUSE. Post this

"Avesha EGS was built to simplify the most complex part of AI infrastructure: GPU orchestration," said Raj Nair, CEO of Avesha. "Our partnership with SUSE lets us leverage SUSE AI to deliver a game-changing experience for enterprise users. This partnership gives our joint customers complete control of their workloads through beautiful UI, powerful automation, and enterprise-grade security."

Blueprint Overview: The AI Stack for Modern Enterprises

Avesha's Elastic GPU Service (EGS)

Dynamic GPU orchestration across clusters and clouds

Reallocating unused GPU

Elastic bursting for rapid access to cloud GPUs from on-prem environments

Preemption and priority-aware scheduling for mission-critical workloads

Unified observability for usage, cost, and performance

Project/team isolation and governance for GPU initiatives

SUSE AI

Built on SUSE Rancher Prime for GPU-aware Kubernetes management

GenAI & MLOps integrations (eg Ollama, MLFlow, Pytorch, etc)

Full-stack security with SUSE Security runtime protection

Impactful insights into AI workloads with AI Observability

GitOps-driven deployment pipelines

Enterprise-ready, hardened, and FIPS-compliant

Together, Avesha and SUSE deliver true self-service AI—empowering data scientists, ML engineers, and platform teams to collaborate and launch GPU-powered projects with ease.

Solving Enterprise Challenges in AI Infrastructure

Enterprises need to scale, secure, and govern AI—without runaway costs or complexity. The Avesha–SUSE blueprint addresses these needs by:

Eliminating underutilized GPU resources through real-time orchestration

Enabling project- and team-level isolation with precise resource controls

Providing a no-code self-service interface to spin up GPU workloads

Simplifying AI model deployment across on-prem and cloud environments

Securing every layer with zero-trust container runtime protection Project/team isolation and governance for GPU initiatives

"SUSE AI gives enterprises the choice to use the right tools to innovate with confidence," said Abhinav Puri, VP and GM of Portfolio Solutions and Services, SUSE. "Our collaboration with Avesha brings together security, scalability, and simplicity—making enterprise-grade AI infrastructure truly accessible to every team."

Ready for Deployment Today

The Avesha + SUSE AI blueprint is available immediately through both companies and their partner ecosystems. Target industries include finance, healthcare, manufacturing, government, and telco, where GPU-intensive AI workloads and robust governance are mission-critical.

For more information, demos, or joint deployment opportunities, contact the media teams below.

About Avesha

Avesha is a pioneer in AI-powered GPU and CPU orchestration & scaling solutions, utilizing Kubernetes to optimize performance across diverse cloud and edge environments. Avesha enables dynamic workload bursting, GPU cost optimization, and observability across clouds without code changes—empowering enterprises to run AI infrastructure smarter. As a Gartner Cool Vendor and a CNCF Sandbox project, Avesha serves industries including finance, retail, media, and healthcare. Learn more at www.avesha.com.

About SUSE

SUSE is a global leader in innovative, reliable, and secure enterprise open source solutions, including SUSE® Linux Suite, SUSE® Rancher Suite, SUSE® Edge Suite, and SUSE® AI Suite. More than 60% of the Fortune 500 rely on SUSE to power their mission-critical workloads, enabling them to innovate everywhere – from the data center to the cloud, to the edge and beyond. SUSE puts the "open" back in open source, collaborating with partners and communities to give customers the agility to tackle innovation challenges today and the freedom to evolve their strategy and solutions tomorrow. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

