Avesha recognized in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports and Research Reports

Hype Cycle for Zero Trust Networking ( 18 July, 2023 ) (https://avesha.io/avesha-gartner-zero-trust-networking-hypecycle),

) (https://avesha.io/avesha-gartner-zero-trust-networking-hypecycle), Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Strategy ( 25 July, 2023 ),

), Hype Cycle for Infrastructure Platforms ( 12 July, 2023 ),

), Hype Cycle for Container Technology ( 13 July, 2023 ), and

), and Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies ( 13 July, 2023 )

Further, Avesha's KubeSlice is mentioned in two Gartner research reports, which we believe emphasizes its role in cloud-native applications.

KubeSlice is mentioned in the 2023 Gartner Decision Point for Choosing a Runtime Platform for Cloud-Native Applications report (21 September, 2023 ). Additionally, Avesha KubeSlice is mentioned in the 2023 Gartner Guidance Framework for Deploying Containers and Kubernetes report (September, 2023).

At KubeCon 2023, in Booth #O32, Avesha showcased the next version of KubeSlice, a groundbreaking solution designed to redefine Kubernetes deployments across multiple clusters and clouds. KubeSlice is engineered to seamlessly connect services regardless of location, offering unparalleled application-level control, including security, policies, and scaling. Its integration with DNS, ingress, egress, and gateways, coupled with a comprehensive observability dashboard, ensures a smooth and efficient application connectivity and resource management experience across Kubernetes clusters.

"The rapid evolution in today's technological landscape calls for efficient, unified management of distributed Kubernetes clusters," said Raj Nair, CEO of Avesha. "We are thrilled to be recognized in the Gartner reports and remain committed to bringing cutting-edge products to the cloud-native ecosystem."

About Avesha

Avesha, based in Chelmsford, MA, is transforming cloud infrastructure with its Kubernetes-centric products, KubeSlice and Smart Scaler. KubeSlice offers a seamless service connectivity layer across multiple clusters, and Smart Scaler uses Generative AI for precise autoscaling.

Trusted by top enterprises, Avesha's cloud-native products address challenges related to cost, scale, and application performance in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. Key use cases encompass application migration, multi-cluster resiliency, cloud-to-edge bursting, multi-cloud observability , intelligent remediation and predictive autoscaling.

