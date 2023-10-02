Avesha's New Patent Sets the Stage for Next-Generation Kubernetes Multi-cluster and Multi-cloud Operations

"Our new patent is not just a milestone for Avesha but a game-changer for the entire cloud infrastructure ecosystem," said Raj Nair, CEO of Avesha Inc. Tweet this

The patent outlines a method for managing cluster resources within an application environment. It covers identifying a group of cluster resources such as pods from the application environment and forming an application slice with those resources to provide connectivity and resource management.

Impact and Applications

This patented technology has the potential to revolutionize the way cluster resources are managed and deployed in multi-cluster, multi-region, and multi-cloud application environments. It offers enhanced efficiency, scalability, and flexibility, enabling businesses to optimize their application services and achieve operational excellence.

Open-Source Community Benefits

The patent also holds significant promise for the open-source community. It provides a framework that can be integrated into open-source projects based on Avesha's open-source contributions, offering users the confidence and security of deploying patented, cutting-edge technology without the uncertainty of future legal claims to ownership of the licensed technology. This aligns with Avesha's commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the cloud infrastructure space.

A Word from the CEO

"Our new patent is not just a milestone for Avesha but a game-changer for the entire cloud infrastructure ecosystem," said Raj Nair, CEO of Avesha Inc. "We are particularly excited about its potential impact on the open-source community, as it paves the way for software enabling more secure and efficient cloud automation and operations."

About Avesha, Inc.

Avesha is a technology company headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, revolutionizing the cloud infrastructure landscape with its innovative products that simplify and automate Kubernetes operations. With its flagship products, KubeSlice and Smart Scaler, Avesha empowers enterprises to optimize their cloud infrastructure and application performance. KubeSlice offers a unified service connectivity layer that enables easy segmentation and isolation of applications across multiple Kubernetes clusters. Smart Scaler leverages Gen AI and digital twin technologies to precisely scale infrastructure and application resources, offering a future-proof solution for cloud scalability. Avesha's solutions are trusted by leading enterprises and are designed to address challenges related to cost, scale, and application performance in multi-cloud and hybrid cloud environments. For more information, visit www.avesha.io.

For more details about the patent, please visit the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Gazette.

