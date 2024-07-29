Avestar Capital Appoints Brian Fullerton as Chief Investment Officer

Brian Fullerton joins Avestar Capital as Chief Investment Officer, bringing extensive experience in asset allocation and investment strategies, highlighting Avestar's commitment to superior, client-centric financial solutions, especially for the Indian diaspora.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avestar Capital recognizes the evolving landscape of financial services, where heightened accountability and client-centricity are paramount. In this dynamic environment, Avestar Capital is proud to announce the appointment of Brian Fullerton as Chief Investment Officer (CIO). Brian brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, specializing in asset allocation, manager selection, and tax-efficient strategies.

Brian's appointment signifies Avestar Capital's unwavering commitment to delivering superior investment solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients, particularly the Indian diaspora. As CIO, he will play a pivotal role in driving this vision forward by spearheading the development of a best-in-class investment platform that caters specifically to their complex financial planning requirements. He will report directly to Shilpa Mullan, President of Avestar Capital, and leverage his extensive background to craft investment strategies aligned with client objectives and deliver optimal investment outcomes.

Prior to joining Avestar, Brian served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, where he led client relationships and managed funds in its External Investment Group, overseeing approximately $200 billion in assets under management (AUM). His tenure at Goldman Sachs was marked by a commitment to excellence and a track record of success in delivering value to clients.

Brian's illustrious career spans leadership roles at prestigious financial institutions, including Pacific Life's outsourced CIO business, PGA, where he served as Chief Investment Officer. During his time at PGA, Brian cultivated deep client relationships through solutions-based investing and played a pivotal role in asset allocation and manager selection.

Before PGA, Brian held key positions at Gottex and Merrill Lynch Investment Management, where he demonstrated his expertise in alternative investments and led a 500-person team investing approximately $300 billion in assets across stocks, bonds, and alternatives for Merrill's wealth management clients. Prior to Merrill, Brian served as Chief Risk Officer for Boston-based Putnam Investments.

Brian's journey in the financial industry began at JP Morgan, where he honed his investment research, derivatives, risk management, and trading skills. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and a graduate of the University of Virginia.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Avestar Capital family as our new Chief Investment Officer," said Xerxes Soli Mullan, founding partner at Avestar Capital. "His proven track record of success, deep industry knowledge, and client-centric approach make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to drive continued growth and success for our clients."

Brian Fullerton's appointment highlights Avestar Capital's steadfast dedication to excellence, further empowering them to deliver superior investment solutions tailored to their clients' needs.

