AvevoRx Acquires Infupharma Pharmacy, Significantly Expanding its Reach in the Florida Market

The acquisition gives AvevoRx increased access to payors in the Sunshine State while improving patient access to specialty infusion treatments.

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, an independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services for patients facing various complex or chronic disorders, has acquired Hollywood, FL-based community pharmacy Infupharma, Inc., effective April 1. The acquisition marks AvevoRx's first in Florida, significantly expanding the therapeutic offerings and geographic reach available to Infupharma's patients.

The announcement follows the news of several new licensure expansions across the United States for AvevoRx in Q1. The company now operates in over 30 states, reaching approximately three-quarters of the country's population. Its growth has been rapid over the last several years; AvevoRx credits a mix of geographic license expansion and strategic acquisitions that will continue to fuel growth and provide more patients with the care they need.

"Our vision is to be a specialty infusion provider that delivers highly customizable treatment options without sacrificing service, speed, or simplicity," said AvevoRX Co-Founder Phil Rielly. "We stick to those core principles to help scale our high-touch, high-service model nationally and fuel growth. This strategic expansion of our existing presence in Florida is a critical step for us."

Co-founder Eric Hill adds, "The need for expanded specialty infusion pharmacy services in Florida is significant, thanks to a constantly growing and aging population. This acquisition allows AvevoRx to work with payors in the state to ensure anyone facing complex and chronic disorders can receive the medications comfortably and efficiently. Our commitment is unwavering."

AvevoRx began as a startup in Greensboro, North Carolina, founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans with 130 years of combined experience. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, CA. In September 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, IN. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name.

Infupharma was founded in 2008 by Mike Rizzo and primarily serves the South Florida market. It offers patients specialty and retail pharmacy services, including medication compounding and Medication Therapy Management, or "MTM," by its expert pharmacists. Infupharma's retail pharmacy operations will continue locally as Global View Pharmacy.

To refer a patient or to get more information on the specialty infusion solutions provided by AvevoRx, call us at 877-AvevoRx or contact us through our website. Learn more at AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Infupharma

Infupharma is a community pharmacy serving the South Florida market. Founded in 2008, it offers patients specialty and retail pharmacy services, including medication compounding and Medication Therapy Management, or "MTM," by its expert pharmacists. Infupharma's retail pharmacy operates locally as Global View Pharmacy. For more information, visit www.globalviewrx.com.

Media Contact

Victoria Seremeta, AvevoRx, 1 5162861950, [email protected], www.avevorx.com

SOURCE AvevoRx