AvevoRx Adds New Total Parenteral Nutrition Program to its Roster of Specialty Pharmacy Infusion Services

"Investing in TPN is a significant step forward in the company's growth. We want to provide specialized, high-quality care to as many patients across the country as possible, especially those in underserved populations." Post this

"Katie's extensive background in leading nutrition support services for this population, combined with her inherent dedication to patient care, will elevate the quality of AvevoRx's TPN services," said Eric Hill, AvevoRx co-founder. "Investing in TPN is a significant step forward in the company's growth. We want to provide specialized, high-quality care to as many patients across the country as possible, especially those in underserved populations. This is a critical next step in progressing towards that continuous goal."

AvevoRx will invest significantly in the clinical and capital infrastructure necessary to support its TPN services. Hall will build a team of metabolically trained clinicians—such as dietitians, nurses, and pharmacists—with extensive experience managing clinically complex patients. Additionally, the company plans to upgrade its clean room facilities in California and construct a new clean room in North Carolina, further ensuring the safe and effective preparation of TPN solutions.

Hall has been a certified nutrition support clinician since 2002, bringing over 21 years of experience in metabolic support to AvevoRx. She previously held leadership roles with two of the nation's largest providers of TPN, directing the coordination of multidisciplinary services to ensure comprehensive patient care and developing programs and policies to ensure clinical excellence and compliance with industry standards. Her extensive experience and leadership in the field have prepared her to spearhead the development of AvevoRx's new TPN program.

"Our goal is to build a robust, clinically driven TPN program that meets the needs of patients requiring long-term nutritional support, as well as those looking for shorter-term treatments," said Hall. "I look forward to working with my incredibly talented colleagues at AvevoRx to bring this vision to life."

For more information about AvevoRx and its new TPN program, please visit www.AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Victoria Seremeta, AvevoRx, 1 5162861950, [email protected], www.AvevoRx.com

SOURCE AvevoRx