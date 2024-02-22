AvevoRx Announces National Director of Pharmacy Operations Named to Triad Business Journal's "40 Leaders Under 40"

"I've been described as a careful risk-taker, which is fitting. If I didn't embrace the occasional risk, I would not have found success professionally or personally." Post this

Dent's most significant achievements include helping to expand the company's national footprint and experience with pharmacy law and accreditation compliance. He holds RPH licensure in 14 states and is experienced in ACHC and URAC accreditation requirements. He has demonstrated command of the assessment and implementation of myriad IT systems and is passionate about those that improve processes, productivity, and quality. Dent has managed three new pharmacy facility startups from the ground up, including USP 797-compliant cleanrooms.

Dent has demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout his career, beginning as a retail pharmacist before transitioning into the uniquely challenging specialty pharmacy and infusion industry. At just 26, he led the launch of a $30 million pharmacy distribution center. With AvevoRx, he's led two acquisitions and the opening of a start-up location in Greensboro. He's scaled the company to a run rate of $90 million in under two years while onboarding over 100 employees and clinicians. He has implemented several significant systems and regulatory upgrades and managed annual growth rates of >350 percent. Dent is considered AvevoRx's first employee and is valued as a top executive by C-suite leadership, several of whom he has worked with elsewhere over the last decade.

When asked how he achieves success as a leader, Dent describes himself as the "all-in" type. "I've been described as a careful risk-taker, which is fitting. If I didn't embrace the occasional risk, I would not have found success professionally or personally," he continued.

Dent holds a B.A. in Chemistry with a minor in Biological Sciences from North Carolina State University. He earned his PharmD (Doctor of Pharmacy) from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He is a native of Bluefield, West Virginia, and was raised in Welch, West Virginia, until he moved to the greater Triad area at age 12. Dent lives in High Point with his wife and two children.

He is an active civil volunteer and considers his healthcare mission to Haiti with fellow pharmacy and medical professionals a personal and professional highlight. He has been with AvevoRx for nearly three years and looks forward to seeing the company's continued growth.

"In the past few years, we have expanded our services to cover patients in more than half the country," Dent says. "Our founders established a solid base, and we're constantly enhancing our operations to provide specialty pharmacy care to as many patients as possible. I am excited to see how my role in operations evolves as those enhancements play out."

AvevoRx has experienced rapid growth over the past year, expanding its licensure to 30 states nationwide, delivering expert infusion care for patients with chronic, complex conditions in the comfort of their homes. AvevoRx specializes in immune globulin (IG), Alpha-1 proteinase inhibitors, bleeding disorder management, and monoclonal antibody treatments. Learn more by visiting www.AvevoRx.com.

