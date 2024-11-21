AvevoRx Appoints Cary Goodin as Vice President of Managed Care

Goodin to lead the team responsible for the company's ongoing managed care expansion and further strengthen health insurer partnerships
GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cary Goodin as vice president of managed care. In this newly created role, Goodin will guide AvevoRx's managed care strategy and oversee a team focused on expanding and strengthening partnerships with health insurers, managed care organizations, and payors across multiple markets. AvevoRx currently serves patients nationwide in 39 states and the District of Columbia, covering 84 percent of the U.S. population.
Goodin brings over 20 years of managed care experience in specialty pharmacy and infusion services to AvevoRx. Known for her success in high-value contracting and network development, Goodin will oversee managed care activities across six states—Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee—and lead a team of regional directors of managed care. Her role will support AvevoRx's ongoing national growth by fostering new partnerships with managed care organizations, PBMs, HMOs, and payors, ensuring broad access to AvevoRx's patient-centric infusion therapies.
"Cary's impressive track record in managed care and her knack for building strategic partnerships make her the ideal leader for this role," said Eric Hill, co-founder of AvevoRx. "She and her team will be key to expanding our network and upholding the high standards of accessible, quality care that our patients expect and deserve from AvevoRx."
Goodin has held pivotal roles at several leading pharmacy and payor corporations, where she led program and network strategies, developed contracts that supported significant cost savings, and expanded patient access to specialized therapies. Goodin's background in payor and provider settings enhances AvevoRx's ability to deliver the high standard of simplicity, speed, and service that defines the company's approach.
"I am thrilled to join AvevoRx at such an exciting time in its expansion," Goodin said. "This company's commitment to high-quality, individualized care aligns with mine. I look forward to expanding our existing partnerships to support payors and patients with the streamlined, compassionate care they need."
AvevoRx is dedicated to simplifying specialty infusion services for patients with complex chronic conditions. Through its strategic partnerships and experienced care team, AvevoRx ensures patients and providers have seamless access to both short-term acute and long-term therapeutic infusions nationwide.
To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com.
About AvevoRx
AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Victoria Seremeta, AvevoRx, 1 5162861950, [email protected], www.avevorx.com
SOURCE AvevoRx
Share this article