AvevoRx Appoints Colleen Stugard as VP of Industry Relations, Strengthening Strategic Manufacturer Partnerships and Patient Access

Veteran biotech and specialty pharmacy executive to lead limited distribution strategy, launch excellence and high-touch collaboration across complex therapeutic markets

GREENSBORO, N.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services, today announced the appointment of Colleen Stugard as vice president of industry relations. A seasoned healthcare and biotechnology leader with more than 20 years of experience in specialty pharmacy, reimbursement, and patient access, Stugard will spearhead AvevoRx's strategic partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers and expand opportunities to enhance patient access to complex therapies nationwide.

Stugard joins AvevoRx at a time of sustained growth and national expansion, as the company continues to scale its high-touch infusion model and deepen its clinical and managed care capabilities. In her new role, she will focus on strengthening relationships with manufacturers, pursuing and securing limited distribution drug partnerships, supporting launch excellence for new therapies, aligning clinical programs with payor expectations, and reducing barriers to care for patients living with chronic and rare diseases — particularly within small patient cohorts requiring highly specialized, high-touch clinical support.

"Colleen brings a rare combination of biotech launch expertise, reimbursement strategy, and hands-on specialty pharmacy leadership," said Phil Rielly co-founder at AvevoRx. "As we continue building a high-touch operational platform, her ability to foster strategic collaboration with manufacturers and translate data into meaningful patient outcomes will be invaluable."

Based in Atlanta, Stugard will lead AvevoRx's channel strategy initiatives to ensure performance transparency, data-driven insights, and shared accountability. She will also work to expand relationships with manufacturers that require integrated nursing, advocacy, and field reimbursement support — areas closely aligned with AvevoRx's relationship-based care model.

"I am thrilled to join AvevoRx at such a pivotal time in the company's growth," said Stugard. "The specialty infusion market requires both disciplined business strategy and deep empathy for the patient journey. My goal is to expand our partnerships in ways that accelerate speed to therapy, improve adherence, and ensure patients experience seamless access to the care they need."

Stugard's career has included senior leadership roles leading national and regional sales teams across the healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical sectors. She has deep expertise in developing adaptable reimbursement strategies and collaborating closely with manufacturers. Stugard has also worked directly with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to enhance patient access services, including HUB programs, patient assistance programs (PAP), field reimbursement management, and nursing support

At AvevoRx, Stugard will focus on driving trade strategy by leveraging long-standing relationships to uncover and secure limited distribution channel opportunities, particularly for therapies requiring intensive support and coordination. She will specialize in products designed for high-touch, complex patient populations and small patient cohorts, ensuring distribution models align with clinical, operational, and patient-centric needs.

