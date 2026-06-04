AvevoRx Closes on Acquisition of Sunrise Rx, Expanding Specialty Infusion Pharmacy Presence Across the Northeast

"Closing on the acquisition of Sunrise Rx expands our operational reach, strengthens our payer alignment, and positions us to continue scaling efficiently in highly strategic markets," said Robin Johnson, CFO at AvevoRx. Post this

The acquisition represents another major milestone in AvevoRx's continued national growth strategy, following the company's recent expansions of its pharmacy infrastructure in Texas and Metro Atlanta. With the addition of Sunrise Rx, AvevoRx gains an established operational platform in the Northeast while continuing to invest in pharmacy infrastructure, payer access, clinical capabilities, and long-term nationwide geographic expansion.

"Sunrise Rx has built an outstanding reputation in the Northeast market through strong clinical care, operational excellence and deep industry relationships," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder at AvevoRx. "Rich, Dan, and the entire Sunrise team bring decades of experience and an exceptional understanding of this market. We're excited to welcome them into the AvevoRx organization and continue building on the momentum they've created."

Collins will continue leading the New York pharmacy operations, while Manchise will continue to support AvevoRx's ongoing growth initiatives and strategic efforts through the consulting relationship between Mann Medical Consultant Group and AvevoRx.

"Sunrise Rx has always been focused on delivering high-touch, patient-centered care while building strong relationships throughout the Northeast healthcare community," said Collins. "Joining AvevoRx gives us the opportunity to build on that foundation with expanded resources, broader payer access, and the infrastructure needed to continue growing throughout the region."

Strategically, the acquisition provides AvevoRx with a meaningful and scalable pharmacy presence across several densely populated Northeast states while strengthening access to regional payor contracts, referral relationships, and healthcare networks. The company also views the acquisition as a springboard for future expansion opportunities in adjacent Northeast markets as additional strategic opportunities emerge.

"The Northeast represents one of the most important specialty pharmacy markets in the country," said Robin Johnson, CFO at AvevoRx. "Closing on the acquisition of Sunrise Rx expands our operational reach, strengthens our payer alignment, and positions us to continue scaling efficiently in highly strategic markets — all while maintaining the personalized service model that defines our organization."

Demand for specialty pharmaceuticals continues to increase nationwide as biologic therapies, gene-based treatments, and complex chronic-care medications account for a growing share of overall healthcare spending. Industry analysts estimate that specialty medications now account for more than half of total drug spending in the U.S., a trend expected to continue accelerating in the years ahead.

The Sunrise Rx acquisition also builds on a period of rapid national growth for AvevoRx. Through continued expansion of its pharmacy infrastructure, managed care agreements, and distribution capabilities, AvevoRx now serves approximately 97% of the U.S. population while continuing to invest in operational systems, clinical support, and long-term pharmacy capacity nationwide.

Founded in 2021, AvevoRx has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing independent providers in the specialty infusion pharmacy sector. The company's national platform is designed to deliver highly personalized infusion therapies for patients with complex chronic conditions while maintaining consistent standards for safety, service and operational performance.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx