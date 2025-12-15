AvevoRx Continues Rapid Expansion of Home Nursing Program, Meeting Rising National Demand for High-Touch Infusion Care

"Building a robust and specialized professional nursing team is foundational to our model of care," said Jackie Jones, RN, CRNI, National Director of Nursing at AvevoRx. Jones stepped into the national leadership role in early 2025 after serving as the company's regional nursing director. Post this

"Building a robust and specialized professional nursing team is foundational to our model of care," said Jackie Jones, RN, CRNI, National Director of Nursing at AvevoRx. Jones stepped into the national leadership role in early 2025 after serving as the company's regional nursing director.

"Nurses remain at the heart of the AvevoRx patient experience," Jones added. "Our team supports chronically ill patients who often require lifelong therapy, helping them navigate complex treatments, manage symptoms, coordinate with providers, and work through challenging insurance processes. This level of relationship-based care is what sets AvevoRx apart."

In an effort to meet rising demand, AvevoRx has doubled its total number of staff nurses over the past two years, bringing the total to more than 200 field clinicians, including full-time, part-time, and contracted RNs across multiple states. The company also maintains partnerships with nursing and staffing agencies throughout its coverage regions, ensuring reliable, skilled support for patients nationwide.

AvevoRx has strengthened its nursing presence across the U.S., particularly in key growth markets such as North Carolina, Indiana, and California. The company's Greensboro, N.C., home office continues to operate as a major pharmacy hub, and AvevoRx is preparing to file soon for a new nursing agency license in Austin, Texas.

"Our patients depend on us not only for highly specialized medications, but for trusted clinicians who understand their conditions, anticipate their needs, and advocate for their well-being," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder at AvevoRx. "We've expanded our program to ensure patients receive the attentive, compassionate, and technically proficient support they deserve."

AvevoRx nurses administer a wide range of complex infusion therapies delivered in the home setting, including biologics, anti-infectives, IVIG, TPN, and treatments for immunologic, neurologic, genetic, and gastrointestinal conditions. Many of these therapies are long-term or lifelong, requiring regular monitoring, patient education, close assessment of side effects, and ongoing communication with providers and payers.

Home-based infusion care offers a safe, convenient, and cost-effective alternative to hospital-based treatment. According to AvevoRx, patients experience meaningful benefits when receiving therapy at home, including reduced exposure to hospital-acquired infections, greater comfort and independence, improved adherence, and more individualized nursing support.

