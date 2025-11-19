AvevoRx Earns Highly Coveted URAC Accreditation at California and Indiana Pharmacy Sites

"Earning URAC accreditation across all our pharmacies reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing quality and safety in patient care," said Peg Gruenemeier, MSN, RN, CRNI, IgCN, Director of Clinical Services at AvevoRx. Post this

"Earning URAC accreditation across all our pharmacies reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing quality and safety in patient care," said Peg Gruenemeier, MSN, RN, CRNI, IgCN, Director of Clinical Services at AvevoRx. "It also reinforces our vision to set the standard for excellence in pharmacy and infusion services while elevating the level of care to our patients and partners."

URAC is the nation's leading independent nonprofit health care accreditor. The organization offers 47 distinct programs spanning specialty pharmacy, telehealth, mental health at work, and artificial intelligence in health care. According to URAC, in 2024 alone, its accredited pharmacies distributed more than 275 million prescriptions, demonstrating the organization's measurable impact on patient care.

AvevoRx has also recently earned Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) accreditation for several of its specialty-infusion sites nationwide, underscoring the company's ongoing expansion and commitment to consistent, high-quality infusion care across all markets it serves.

"These dual accreditations reflect the dedication of our teams nationwide to provide compassionate, clinically excellent care in every interaction," added Gruenemeier, who joined AvevoRx in 2022 after spending nearly three decades in various senior-level nursing and quality-control positions around the U.S.

Based in Cary, N.C., ACHC is an independent, nonprofit accrediting organization that evaluates healthcare providers for their performance, safety, and adherence to nationally recognized standards. The ACHC accreditation confirms that AvevoRx's accredited locations uphold excellence in patient care, regulatory compliance, and ethical operations.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], AvevoRx

