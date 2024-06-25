AvevoRx Expands California Facility to Bring Private, Cost-Effective Infusion Pharmacy Services and Care to More Patients

Reducing costs and treating a broader patient population are the driving forces behind AvevoRx's most recent expansion

GREENSBORO, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AvevoRx, a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services, has announced the expansion of its current infusion suites in Ceres, Calif., to a more centrally located facility in the nearby Modesto, Calif. metro area. Infusion suites offer patients facing complex and chronic health disorders a lower-cost alternative to acute hospitals and other care sites. Reducing costs and treating a broader patient population are the driving forces behind AvevoRx's most recent expansion.

"The Mid-Valley community is home to one of our earliest acquisitions as a company, and our commitment to our patients and customers in this area is strong," stated Lauren Pumphrey, Vice President, Co-Founder of AvevoRx and Head of Western US Sales. "We consistently evaluate opportunities where we can invest wisely and stay true to our mission of providing exceptional service, speed, and simplicity. It was a logical step for us to increase the number of available suites in our central hub in this community, which will help reduce costs for more patients while keeping pace with our rapid growth in the past several years."

According to the American Hospital Association, the average cost per infusion is 63% lower in private centers than in acute care hospital settings. The private infusion suites offered by AvevoRx in its Modesto-region facility offer those seeking more privacy than what is offered in traditional infusion rooms at hospitals should consider this a smart, safe, and comfortable alternative.

As AvevoRx expands its reach to more than 30 states nationwide, covering approximately 73% of the U.S. population, more patients dealing with complex blood disorders have improved access to cost-effective and comfortable treatment options.

AvevoRx was founded by a group of industry veterans. The company entered the market by acquiring Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based near Modesto, CA.

*Actual treatment costs will vary by patient.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

