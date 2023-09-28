AvevoRx Expands Coverage Area to Include Alabama, Michigan

"The more geographic area we cover, the better we can deliver on our mission to get advanced treatments to the patients who need them most." Tweet this

AvevoRx was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with a combined 130 years of experience. The company has far outpaced typical market expectations through a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions since its inception.

A truly national provider, AvevoRx expects its geographic expansion to continue throughout the U.S. well into 2024.

"The vision for AvevoRx was to be a specialty infusion provider that delivered highly customizable treatment options to select patients facing various complex and chronic disorders without sacrificing service, speed, or simplicity," said AvevoRX Co-Founder Phil Rielly. "As we've grown geographically, we've established processes and operations built on those core principles to help scale our high-touch, high-service model nationally. Based on our early patient, payor, and referral source demand, the future is very encouraging."

AvevoRx began as an organic startup in Greensboro, North Carolina in July of 2021. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, CA. In September of 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, IN. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name.

Courtney Remley, co-founder, and head of Eastern U.S. sales for AvevoRx, added, "Our intentional expansion has allowed us greater reach geographically across much of the country while zeroing in on the greatest need for our services. We are only at the start of our journey."

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients facing various complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies for patients with short-term therapeutic needs on a regional basis. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

