AvevoRx Expands its Northeast Service Area to Include New Jersey

"We are committed to ensuring that specialized infusion treatments are available to patients nationwide," said Eric Hill, co-founder of AvevoRx. "Our goal is to expand our geographic coverage and provide more support to those who need it the most."

"Each expansion brings us closer to those who need our services the most. We strive to constantly improve our operations and uphold our values to provide an exceptional and personalized experience to our patients and provider partners," added Courtney Remley, AvevoRx co-founder and head of eastern U.S. sales.

AvevoRx began as a startup in Greensboro, North Carolina, founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans with 130 years of combined experience. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, CA. In September 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, IN. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name.

To refer a patient or to get more information on the specialty infusion solutions provided by AvevoRx, call us at 877-AvevoRx or contact us through our website. Learn more at AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

