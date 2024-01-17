AvevoRx Expands its Service Area to Include South Dakota

"Each expansion brings us greater reach across much of the country while we zero in on areas with the greatest need for our services. As we grow, we establish new processes and operations built on our core principles to help scale our high-touch, high-service model." Post this

A truly national provider, AvevoRx expects its geographic expansion to continue throughout the U.S. well into 2024. The company has far outpaced typical market expectations through a mix of organic growth and strategic acquisitions since its inception.

AvevoRx began as a startup in Greensboro, North Carolina, founded in 2021 by a team of industry veterans with 130 years of combined experience. By November of that year, it acquired Mid Valley Health Services, a long-established infusion company based in Modesto, CA. In September 2022, AvevoRx entered an agreement to acquire Access to Care, LLC, an independent home infusion pharmacy in Muncie, IN. Today, both companies operate under the AvevoRx name.

Courtney Remley, co-founder and head of Eastern U.S. sales, adds, "Each expansion brings us greater reach across much of the country while we zero in on areas with the greatest need for our services. As we grow, we establish new processes and operations built on our core principles to help scale our high-touch, high-service model."

AvevoRx is a bespoke, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.

