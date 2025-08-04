AvevoRx Expands Managed Care Partnerships, Securing Access to More Than 18 Million Additional Covered Lives

"At the end of the day, these strategic partnerships are helping our payers and healthcare providers to focus on the overall cost of care — not just the cost for the unit of drug," said Cary Goodin, vice president of managed care at AvevoRx. Post this

The expansion includes new contracts with BCBS affiliates in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Western and Northeastern New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina, along with Cigna Healthcare of California and HAP in Michigan. These partnerships position AvevoRx to deliver comprehensive specialty infusion services to a broader, more diverse patient population.

Goodin added, "At the end of the day, these strategic partnerships are helping our payers and healthcare providers to focus on the overall cost of care — not just the cost for the unit of drug. That's critical to the future health of patients across the country."

In addition to maintaining access through the three largest PBMs — including Caremark, Express Scripts, and OptumRx — AvevoRx is also forging relationships with innovative, small-to-medium-sized PBMs that are disrupting the industry's status quo. New contracts with Capital Rx, Navitus, Abarca Health, SavRx, and Maxor Plus enable AvevoRx to introduce its high-touch, patient-first model to employers and plan sponsors seeking flexible and transparent care solutions.

"Our goal is to partner selectively and creatively with payers who share our values," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. "We're not just checking boxes — we're building relationships that prioritize patient outcomes, service experience, and long-term value."

Goodin joined AvevoRx in November, bringing more than two decades of managed care experience in specialty pharmacy and infusion services to the company. Goodin is widely known throughout the industry for high-value contracting and network development. She oversees AvevoRx's managed care activities across the U.S. and leads a multi-market team of regional managed care directors.

These strategic initiatives are part of AvevoRx's broader approach to simplifying specialty care for both patients and providers. As part of this effort, the company continues to develop and implement a care model that guides patients through every step of their treatment journey, ensuring continuity, clarity, and compassion at every turn.

AvevoRx's managed care expansion follows a period of record-setting growth for the company, which doubled its revenue in 2024 and expanded its patient reach to 39 states and the District of Columbia.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are made available via specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and additional support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a small group of industry veterans with a combined experience of more than 130 years. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow us on Instagram or LinkedIn.

