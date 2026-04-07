AvevoRx Expands National Alpha-1 Advocacy Program to Improve Patient Access and Outcomes

"We've built a model that ensures patients have direct access to knowledgeable professionals who understand the condition and can guide them through every step of treatment," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. Post this

AvevoRx is the fastest-growing Alpha-1 provider in the United States and the only privately held provider with access to all four FDA-approved Alpha-1 therapies. The company is also the only national specialty pharmacy provider offering a dedicated Alpha-1 advocacy program—a high-touch model designed to support patients, families, and physicians at every stage of the care journey.

"This is a meaningful step forward in how Alpha-1 patients are supported in this country," said Eric Hill, co-founder at AvevoRx. "For too long, this community has faced gaps in awareness, delayed diagnosis, and limited access to coordinated care. We've built a model that ensures patients have direct access to knowledgeable professionals who understand the condition and can guide them through every step of treatment."

The expanded Alpha-1 Advocacy Program at AvevoRx will include:

A new suite of patient-facing digital resources, including a dedicated Alpha-1 platform and integrated outreach tools

Increased investment in physician engagement, targeting leading pulmonologists and Alpha-1 clinical care centers nationwide

Expanded one-on-one patient advocacy and education services

Coordinated outreach for family and genetic testing to drive earlier diagnosis

Enhanced financial assistance navigation to reduce barriers to therapy access

Alpha-1 remains significantly underdiagnosed, despite affecting more than 100,000 individuals with severe disease in the U.S., with many more potentially undetected. Patients are often treated for symptoms rather than the underlying condition, delaying appropriate therapy and long-term disease management.

AvevoRx's approach is designed to close that gap by combining clinical expertise with proactive, personalized support — helping patients get diagnosed earlier, better understand their condition, and stay engaged throughout their care journey.

Logsdon, who has led AvevoRx's Alpha-1 advocacy efforts for several years, brings both deep professional expertise and personal experience to the role. As an Alpha-1 patient himself, he has helped shape a program grounded in empathy, education, and real-world patient needs.

"Our goal is simple: No patient should feel alone or underserved after an Alpha-1 diagnosis," said Logsdon. "We've built a program that not only connects patients to therapy, but also helps them understand their condition, access critical resources, and take control of their long-term health."

Logsdon added that these new investments will enable AvevoRx to expand outreach and deploy new technology to better serve a severely underserved patient population.

In his expanded role, Logsdon will lead national strategy across advocacy, program development, and field engagement. AvevoRx plans to increase in-person outreach with physicians, patients, and advocacy organizations, while also expanding its team of dedicated Alpha-1 specialists.

The program expansion builds on AvevoRx's broader national growth strategy as the company continues to scale its specialty infusion pharmacy platform and invest in high-touch, relationship-driven care for patients with complex and rare conditions. AvevoRx now serves approximately 97% of the U.S. population through its expanding network of licensed pharmacy operations and care delivery infrastructure.

For more information about AvevoRx and its Alpha-1 programs, please visit www.AvevoRx.com.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx