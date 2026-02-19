AvevoRx Expands Pharmacy Infrastructure in Metro Atlanta to Support Continued Rapid National Growth

"This growth milestone reflects the momentum we've built across our organization over the past year and beyond," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder of AvevoRx. Post this

"This growth milestone reflects the momentum we've built across our organization over the past year and beyond," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder of AvevoRx. "We've invested heavily in pharmacy infrastructure, operational streamlining, payer access, and distribution capabilities. Expanding our footprint to the Atlanta market significantly strengthens our ability to deliver specialty infusion therapies reliably, efficiently, and at scale."

AvevoRx's business model is centered on building a scalable, multi-state specialty infusion pharmacy platform designed to reach patients in new and growing markets nationwide. Through continued expansion of its licensed pharmacy locations, AvevoRx can dispense complex infusion therapies to patients across a broad geographic footprint while maintaining consistent standards for safety, service, and operational performance.

The Metro Atlanta pharmacy supports AvevoRx's ability to serve patients throughout Georgia and the broader Southeast — a region experiencing sustained population growth and increasing demand for specialty infusion services. By expanding its physical pharmacy presence in key markets, AvevoRx can shorten delivery timelines, improve coordination with prescribers, and support faster access to therapy for patients with chronic and rare conditions.

In parallel with its geographic expansion, AvevoRx has significantly broadened access to care through new managed care and pharmacy benefit partnerships. Over the past year, the company has secured contracts with national and regional payers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield affiliates and next-generation PBMs, extending coverage to more than 18 million additional covered lives.

These partnerships enable AvevoRx to enter new markets with payer alignment already in place, supporting sustainable growth while reducing barriers to patient access. Together, AvevoRx's expanding pharmacy footprint, growing payer network, and disciplined operational strategy have enabled the company to rapidly expand its reach while continuing to invest in the infrastructure needed to support long-term national growth.

The Georgia pharmacy integration also builds on a year of significant growth for AvevoRx. In fiscal year 2024, the company nearly doubled revenue and gross profit and more than tripled EBITDA. During the same period, AvevoRx secured new URAC and ACHC accreditations, executed a limited-distribution agreement for Alpha-1 antitrypsin therapies, and continued investing in pharmacy and clinical infrastructure nationwide. AvevoRx is now licensed in 45 states and Washington, D.C., reaching approximately 88% of the U.S. population.

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.

