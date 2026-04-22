AvevoRx Expands Specialty Infusion Pharmacy Network With New Clean-Room Facility in Austin, Texas

"This latest expansion underscores the continued momentum we're seeing across the company as we invest in strategically located infrastructure that supports our long-term national growth," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder of AvevoRx. Post this

"This latest expansion underscores the continued momentum we're seeing across the company as we invest in strategically located infrastructure that supports our long-term national growth," said Lauren Pumphrey, co-founder of AvevoRx.

Robin Johnson, CFO at AvevoRx, stated, "Adding advanced pharmacy capacity in another Sun Belt market like Austin helps us to improve operational efficiency, increase access to regional and statewide payors, shorten medication delivery timelines, and strengthen coordination with prescribing physicians and healthcare systems."

With its Texas pharmacy license now secured, AvevoRx has invested heavily in a team of industry veterans to serve patients immediately at the new Austin pharmacy location. Texas represents one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare markets in the country. With a population exceeding 30 million, the state continues to experience sustained growth, particularly in Central Texas, where the Austin metropolitan area is among the fastest-growing regions in the country.

Demand for specialty pharmaceuticals is also increasing nationwide as new biologic and gene-based therapies transform treatment options for patients with chronic and rare diseases. Industry analysts estimate that specialty medications now account for more than half of total drug spending in the U.S., a share that continues to grow as more advanced therapies enter the market.

The Texas pharmacy integration builds on a period of significant growth for AvevoRx, which has expanded its geographic reach, payer partnerships, and pharmacy infrastructure in recent years. Through new managed care agreements and pharmacy benefit partnerships, the company has broadened access to its infusion therapies across a growing number of markets — AvevoRx now serves approximately 97% of the U.S. population — while continuing to invest in operational systems, clinical capabilities, and distribution capacity nationwide.

Founded in 2021, AvevoRx has quickly emerged as one of the fastest-growing independent providers in the specialty infusion pharmacy sector. The company's national platform is designed to deliver highly personalized infusion therapies for patients with complex chronic conditions while maintaining consistent standards for safety, service, and operational performance.

About AvevoRx

AvevoRx is a national, independent provider of specialty infusion pharmacy services. The company focuses on the highest-quality, personalized care customized to patients with complex, chronic disorders. Treatments are delivered through specialized pharmacy locations, field nurses, and dedicated support staff throughout the United States. AvevoRx also provides acute infusion therapies on a regional basis for patients with short-term therapeutic needs. Privately held, the company was founded in 2021 by a group of industry veterans with more than 130 years of combined experience. AvevoRx is headquartered in North Carolina.

To learn more, visit www.AvevoRx.com or follow AvevoRx on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Richard Kendall, AvevoRx, 1 6193462084, [email protected], https://avevorx.com/

SOURCE AvevoRx